Allu Sirish gets engaged to Nainika; fans and film fraternity congratulates

Tollywood is abuzz with wedding news as young actor Allu Sirish officially announced his engagement to Nainika. The actor, part of the illustrious Allu family, shared the joyous update with fans through a romantic picture taken at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. In the image, Sirish is seen holding Nainika’s hand, radiating happiness. The engagement is scheduled for October 31st.

Alongside the picture, Sirish posted an emotional note, revealing the significance of the timing. “On the birth anniversary of my grandfather, the legendary actor Dr. Allu Ramalingaiah, I wanted to share the most special moment of my life. I got engaged to Nainika. My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Wherever she is, I believe she is blessing us today. Both our families have accepted our love with joy,” he wrote.

Sources indicate that the couple had kept their relationship private for quite some time. Nainika is reportedly from Hyderabad, though further details about her background have not yet been disclosed.

Fans and the film fraternity have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the new chapter in Sirish’s life. With October 31st set as the engagement date, excitement is building for what promises to be a memorable and star-studded occasion. This announcement not only marks a personal milestone for Allu Sirish but also adds another glamorous celebration to Tollywood’s calendar.