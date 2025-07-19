AM Rathnam confirms paid premieres for ‘HHVM’; clarifies historical fiction nature

n8With the grand release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu fast approaching on July 24, veteran producer A.M. Rathnam recently engaged with both print and digital media, offering insights into the film’s journey, clarifying common misconceptions, and revealing exciting plans for fans.

Addressing the mounting anticipation, Rathnam confirmed that the team is gearing up for special paid premieres across Telugu states. “We’re planning paid premieres for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Once permissions are secured, we aim to announce 9:00 PM shows on July 23,” he revealed.

Clarifying widespread belief about delays, the producer explained, “The film didn’t consume too many shooting days. The period setting and scale of the narrative demanded more effort. That’s what prolonged the timeline, not excessive shoot days.”

Rathnam also addressed speculations about the film being based on a historical figure. “Hari Hara Veera Mallu is purely fictional. It’s a creative story set in the 17th century and not a biopic,” he stated firmly.

Expressing his confidence in the film’s impact, Rathnam added, “After watching this movie, people will say — ‘Rathnam, you’ve made a fine film!’ That’s the response we’re striving for.”

Directed by Jyothi Krishna and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Productions, the film stars Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal. With music by M.M. Keeravani, the film promises a rich blend of grandeur, emotion, and action.

The countdown to July 24 has begun, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to roar into theatres with high expectations.