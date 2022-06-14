American Crime Story Writer Larry Karaszewski Shares about SS Rajamouli's RRR

Tollywood director SS Rajamouli's RRR starred by Jr NTR and Mega Power Star's Ramcharan has created a sensation at the Indian box office. It became the second-highest grosser by collecting 1100+ crores at the Indian Box Office and stood second after Yash's KGF Chapter 2. Even after streaming on OTT platforms, the film is still screening in some theatres and in the USA too for the western audience. All the western people who watched the film appreciated the efforts of the director and lead actors in the film.

Now, lately, the American Writer Larry Karaszewski joined the list by sharing his views on the film. The writer took his official Twitter handler to express his views about the film. He shared a small clip of the film and lauded the film by adding the words Natu Natu.