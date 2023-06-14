Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Hyderabad at midnight tomorrow for a short tour in Telangana. As part of his visit, Amit Shah will first meet India’s numero uno director SS Rajamouli at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

While the meeting has no political significance, it’s worth mentioning that Rajamouli’s father and veteran script writer V Vijayendra Prasad was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP by BJP. After his meeting with Rajamouli, Amit Shah will also be interacting with former BJP and senior workers from Telangana.

Shah will then head to Bhadrachalam temple and offer special prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. It’s well known that Amit Shah had personally met with actor NTR following RRR’s global success a few months back.