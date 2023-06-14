Live
- FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to drive excellence
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 12,000 less on Amazon and Flipkart summer sale
- Dancing sensations Allu Arjun, Sree Leela pairs up together
- Women in Kolar demand loan waiver as per Siddaramaiah’s promise
- Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for OBC Maha Sangh convention
- CM KCR lays foundation stone for extension of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad
- Keerthy Suresh is back with a female oriented film!
- Farmers Called Off Their Protest After Haryana Government Agrees To Provide Appropriate Price
- CM YS Jagan urged to start bridge works on Kattaleru says CPM P Madhu
Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Hyderabad at midnight tomorrow for a short tour in Telangana. As part of his visit, Amit Shah will...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Hyderabad at midnight tomorrow for a short tour in Telangana. As part of his visit, Amit Shah will first meet India’s numero uno director SS Rajamouli at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills.
While the meeting has no political significance, it’s worth mentioning that Rajamouli’s father and veteran script writer V Vijayendra Prasad was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP by BJP. After his meeting with Rajamouli, Amit Shah will also be interacting with former BJP and senior workers from Telangana.
Shah will then head to Bhadrachalam temple and offer special prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. It’s well known that Amit Shah had personally met with actor NTR following RRR’s global success a few months back.