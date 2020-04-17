Amitabh Bachchan's Corona Charity to Tollywood, Chiranjeevi reveals the details

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently working on the scripts of his upcoming films. The actor is taking part in the script discussions actively. Now, the actor revealed that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan sent out some contribution to relief of COVID-19 to the people of Telugu states.

"Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in the Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family. A BIG THANK YOU to 'BIG B' for this wonderful initiative. These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores." posted Chiranjeevi on Twitter profile.

Chiranjeevi thanked Amitabh in a public platform and expressed his gratitude for the same. On the work front, Chiranjeevi's next film is Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie.