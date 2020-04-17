Amitabh Bachchan's Corona Charity to Tollywood, Chiranjeevi reveals the details
Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan sent out some contribution to relief of COVID-19 to the people of Telugu states.
"Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in the Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family. A BIG THANK YOU to 'BIG B' for this wonderful initiative. These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores." posted Chiranjeevi on Twitter profile.
Chiranjeevi thanked Amitabh in a public platform and expressed his gratitude for the same. On the work front, Chiranjeevi's next film is Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie.