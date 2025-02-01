Amol Palekar Criticizes Box Office Obsession at Hyderabad Literary Festival

Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar has criticized the growing trend of measuring a film’s success based solely on its box office numbers. Speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, he questioned the significance of financial figures in determining a movie’s artistic and emotional value.

"How does a ₹100 crore or ₹700 crore movie have anything to do with how it makes you feel? What really matters is what elements you take from the film to your home," Palekar remarked. He emphasized that cinema should be valued for its storytelling, emotions, and impact rather than its commercial performance.

During the discussion, Palekar also shared his admiration for the recently released Tamil film Meiyazhagan, calling it a movie he truly loved. By highlighting the film without mentioning its box office figures, he reinforced his belief in meaningful cinema over monetary success.

His remarks come at a time when discussions around films are often dominated by financial milestones rather than artistic merit. Palekar’s perspective serves as a reminder that the true essence of cinema lies in its ability to resonate with audiences beyond just numbers.