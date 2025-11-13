‘Anantha’ promises to redefine divine cinema with love, faith, and commercial flair

Veteran filmmaker Suresh Krishna, known for cult classics like Basha, is returning with a new spiritual yet commercial drama titled Anantha, featuring Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini in lead roles. Produced by Girish Krishnamurthy under the Inner View banner, the film’s audio and teaser were launched at a grand event.

Speaking at the launch, Suresh Krishna shared how the project was born out of a divine experience. He revealed that he was inspired to make the film after a dream involving Sathya Sai Baba, who symbolized love as the ultimate religion. “This isn’t a typical devotional film—it carries strong commercial elements like Basha. ‘Anantha’ will redefine divine cinema,” he stated, praising Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini for their exceptional performances and composer Deva for his soulful music.

Several industry figures, including Tammareddy Bharadwaj, Sai Madhav Burra, Veera Shankar, Rakendu Mouli, Ramajogayya Sastry, Shri Rajini, and Chota K Naidu, graced the event, expressing admiration for Krishna’s vision. Burra remarked, “Indian cinema is before Basha and after Basha. Suresh Krishna’s Anantha carries the same dedication and message of love.”

Shot across Kashi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Puttaparthi, Anantha aims to spread Sai Baba’s timeless philosophy of love through the lens of mainstream cinema, blending spirituality with emotion and cinematic grandeur.