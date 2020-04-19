Angels In White: Celebrities Share This 'Tide' Heartwarming Video By Showing Their Gratitude
We all know how the novel virus Covid-19 is making the whole world worried about its contagious symptoms.
We all know how the novel virus Covid-19 is making the whole world worried about its contagious symptoms. Be it the USA, Iran, Italy or European countries, all of them are facing hard situations because of this pandemic virus.
Along with financial aid, our celebrities are also showing gratitude towards the country with their videos by creating awareness among the people.
Recently the Tide company has dropped a video which shows off the gratitude on 'Angels In White' doctors with amazing words. Tide thanked all the doctors and health workers across India.
Our dear celebrities also shared this video on their social media accounts and showing off their gratitude towards the real angels 'Doctors' and health workers by saluting 'Angles In White'.
We Hans India have collated all those videos and present it specially for our readers… Have a look!
Kajal Aggarwal
View this post on Instagram
It's heartening to see @tide.india honor the brave hearts who are risking their lives for us in hospitals and quarantine zones. Tide salutes them as the #AngelsInWhite, epitomizing care, courage, and sacrifice. They are truly miracle workers, healing and helping people every single day! Tide is supporting them with free detergent in partnership with Doctors For You and Apollo Hospitals. Thank you for everything, #AngelsInWhite and thank you @tide.india for supporting healthcare workers everywhere. Repost @tide.india with @get_repost ・・・ We thank the #AngelsInWhite for their invaluable contributions in the fight against COVID-19. These healthcare professionals are constantly redefining care, courage, sacrifice, and hope in these trying times. While we can never thank them enough, Tide India is recognizing their efforts and service and is supporting these front line health workers across India in partnership Doctors For You and Apollo Hospitals @pgsurakshaindia #TideWhite #TideSafedi #BrightWhite #Chaukgaye #TideIndia #TideUltra #AngelsInWhite #Doctors #FightAgainstCorona #StaySafe #Lockdowd #HealthcareWorkers #TideIndia #TideDetergent #Nurse #Hospitals #COVID #LaundryPowder #WashingPowder #pgsurakhshaindia
Regina Cassandra
View this post on Instagram
@tide.india is honoring the contribution of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff, towards the fight against COVID-19. Join them in saluting and thanking our #AngelsInWhite. Tide.india will be providing detergent to hospitals in partnership with Apollo Hospitals and Doctors for you as a part of this initiative. Thank you #AngelsInWhite for your care and courage!
Parineeti Chopra
View this post on Instagram
I'm emotional while writing this... Dear healthcare professionals, thank you for keeping us safe. We can never repay you. We sleep at night knowing you are awake for us. Guys - @tide.india has decided to provide free detergent to hospitals!!! What a lovely thought. 🤎🤎 Wow. I guess we all are doing our bit. #Tide #AngelsInWhite #Coronavirus
Shraddha Arya
View this post on Instagram
This film by @tide.india is saluting and thanking doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff for being our first line of defense against COVID-19. Their care, courage, and sacrifice and is what truly makes them our #AngelsInWhite. They stand strong for us and @Tide.india is supporting them with a simple and thoughtful initiative of providing free detergent. I thank you for all that you do, #AngelsInWhite. And thank you, @tide.india for this initiative! #pgsurakshaindia
Hina Khan
View this post on Instagram
They are the unspoken champions of this fight against COVID-19 and work tirelessly for all who need them! It is their courage, sacrifice, and care that truly makes them our #AngelsInWhite. This film by @tide.india is saluting and supporting the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff for being our first line of defense against COVID-19. I salute you, #AngelsInWhite. And thank you, @Tide.india for supporting them!
KarishmaTanna
View this post on Instagram
Care, courage, sacrifice, and the mental strength to work tirelessly for days without a break. These are just a few of the qualities that make these individuals superhuman! @Tide.india salutes them as our #AngelsInWhite. Through this initiative #Tide thanks doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff and supports them in being our first line of defense against COVID-19.
Chef Pankaj
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone! I hope you all are doing well. I support this gesture by @tide.india, in which they are saluting and supporting doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff for being the first line of defense against COVID-19. It is their care, courage, and sacrifices that's enabling us to overcome such trying times, and gives us the strength to endure. They are indeed our #AngelsInWhite. I salute you, #AngelsInWhite. And thank you, @Tide.india for supporting them!
Nivetha Thomas
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone.. This initiative by @tide.india is saluting and supporting doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff for being our first line of defense against COVID-19. We thank them for their care, courage, and sacrifice! It's these very superhuman traits that make them our #AngelsInWhite. Thank you #AngelsInWhite. And thank you, @Tide.india for this initiative. #pgsurakshaindia Please take care. Pray for everyone.
Nikki Galrani
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @tide.india ・・・ It is the care, courage, and sacrifice of the healthcare professionals, that truly makes them, #AngelsInWhite. This film by @tide.india is saluting and thanking doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff for being our first line of defense against COVID-19. Thank you, #AngelsInWhite. And thank you, @Tide.india for supporting them ♥️ #PGSurakshaIndia
We request all and sundry to also share this video on their social media accounts and show off gratitude towards the Doctors who are doing their best in this tough situation!!!