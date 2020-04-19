 Top
Angels In White: Celebrities Share This 'Tide' Heartwarming Video By Showing Their Gratitude

We all know how the novel virus Covid-19 is making the whole world worried about its contagious symptoms. Be it the USA, Iran, Italy or European countries, all of them are facing hard situations because of this pandemic virus.

Along with financial aid, our celebrities are also showing gratitude towards the country with their videos by creating awareness among the people.

Recently the Tide company has dropped a video which shows off the gratitude on 'Angels In White' doctors with amazing words. Tide thanked all the doctors and health workers across India.

Our dear celebrities also shared this video on their social media accounts and showing off their gratitude towards the real angels 'Doctors' and health workers by saluting 'Angles In White'.

We Hans India have collated all those videos and present it specially for our readers… Have a look!

Kajal Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram

It's heartening to see @tide.india honor the brave hearts who are risking their lives for us in hospitals and quarantine zones. Tide salutes them as the #AngelsInWhite, epitomizing care, courage, and sacrifice. They are truly miracle workers, healing and helping people every single day! Tide is supporting them with free detergent in partnership with Doctors For You and Apollo Hospitals. Thank you for everything, #AngelsInWhite and thank you @tide.india for supporting healthcare workers everywhere. Repost @tide.india with @get_repost ・・・ We thank the #AngelsInWhite for their invaluable contributions in the fight against COVID-19. These healthcare professionals are constantly redefining care, courage, sacrifice, and hope in these trying times. While we can never thank them enough, Tide India is recognizing their efforts and service and is supporting these front line health workers across India in partnership Doctors For You and Apollo Hospitals @pgsurakshaindia #TideWhite #TideSafedi #BrightWhite #Chaukgaye #TideIndia #TideUltra #AngelsInWhite #Doctors #FightAgainstCorona #StaySafe #Lockdowd #HealthcareWorkers #TideIndia #TideDetergent #Nurse #Hospitals #COVID #LaundryPowder #WashingPowder #pgsurakhshaindia

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on


Regina Cassandra

Parineeti Chopra

Shraddha Arya

Hina Khan

KarishmaTanna

Chef Pankaj

Nivetha Thomas

Nikki Galrani

We request all and sundry to also share this video on their social media accounts and show off gratitude towards the Doctors who are doing their best in this tough situation!!!
