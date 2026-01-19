Ankita Lokhande recalls 2016 as toughest chapter of her life, says it broke her completely

Mumbai: Television actress Ankita Lokhande has revisited one of the most difficult phases of her life, recalling 2016 as a year that “tested” and “broke” her completely. Joining the social media trend “2026 is the new 2016”, the actress reflected on the period that, according to her, changed her forever.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared an emotional note describing 2016 as the toughest chapter of her life. Although she did not explicitly mention the reason, the year coincides with her reported breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after several years of being in a relationship.

“2016 ki yaadein... The toughest chapter of my life… A year that tested me, broke me quietly, and changed me forever. And today, I only feel grateful and proud of how far I have come from there to here,” Ankita wrote in her post.

The actress also looked back at personal memories from that time, including her first-ever Instagram post, noting that she has always been deeply connected to her family. She wrote that being a “family girl” has remained constant in her life, then and now.

Ankita further paid a heartfelt tribute to her late pet dog, Scotch, whom she described as her biggest support system during that difficult phase. She thanked him for standing by her through every low moment, tear and silent breakdown, adding that he was her greatest source of happiness during that year.

For those unaware, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput first met on the sets of the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, where they played the lead roles. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life relationship, and the two remained together for several years before parting ways.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. According to the official post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.



