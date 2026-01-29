Ankita Lokhande rejoins ‘Laughter Chefs’ with Vicky Jain, calls it a homecoming

Mumbai: Television actress Ankita Lokhande has expressed her happiness on returning to the popular cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs, calling the experience a “home-coming”. The Pavitra Rishta star is back on the show along with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, and says the atmosphere feels as warm and familiar as ever.

Ankita recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Laughter Chefs. The clip captured her excitement as she reunited with fellow contestant and close friend Nia Sharma, who has also made a return to the show. The two were seen sharing a heartfelt hug, reflecting their strong bond and excitement at being back together on screen.

The video also showed Ankita enjoying light-hearted moments with her team inside her vanity van while getting ready for the shoot. Clearly thrilled, the actress could be heard repeatedly saying, “And we are back,” highlighting her joy at rejoining the Laughter Chefs family.

Captioning the post, Ankita wrote, “Back where the heart belongs… Apron on, smiles loud, madness loaded… Laughter Chefs feel like home-coming! Let’s get this started! (sic)”, perfectly summing up her enthusiasm.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 premiered in November last year with a refreshed format and several new additions to the cast. Actors Vivian D’sena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh and Isha Malviya joined the season, bringing fresh energy and entertainment to the show, alongside some familiar faces.

Under the new concept, contestants were divided into two teams—Team Churi and Team Kaanta—adding a competitive twist to the cooking-based comedy format. However, the makers recently decided to conclude the concept abruptly with a mid-season finale. Following this, contestants including Vivian D’sena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee exited the show.

To reignite excitement, several popular contestants from earlier seasons have now returned. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and comedian Sudesh Lehri are back on the show, promising renewed fun, chemistry and entertainment for the audience.

Laughter Chefs airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm on Colors TV.