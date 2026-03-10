Anshul Garg’s Debut Film Triumphs; Milap Zaveri Ends 25-Year Award Wait

The Zee Cine Awards this year turned into a milestone moment for filmmaker Milap Zaveri and producer Anshul Garg, as their film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ picked up the Best Dialogue award, creating buzz across the industry.

What makes the win particularly interesting is that Zaveri himself described it as his “first Zee Cine Award in 25 years.” The filmmaker took to social media to share the news, thanking the audience and his team for turning the film’s dialogues into a blockbuster talking point.

“Best Dialogue Winner for ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’. My first Zee Cine Award in 25 years! Thank you to the audience who made this film and its dialogues such a blockbuster,” he wrote in an emotional post.

While Zaveri has been a known name in Bollywood for years — writing and directing several commercial entertainers — this recognition marks a rare awards moment in his long career, making the win even more special.

For Anshul Garg, the achievement is equally significant. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ marks his debut film as a producer, and the award has already positioned the project as a noteworthy start to his film journey.

Industry insiders say the film’s dialogues played a major role in shaping its identity, with several lines from the film gaining popularity among audiences and on social media.

In his post, Zaveri also thanked the film’s cast and collaborators, including Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, along with producer Anshul Garg and the rest of the team who supported the project.

The win has sparked conversations online, with many pointing out that despite decades in the industry, Zaveri had not previously taken home a Zee Cine Award — making this recognition both surprising and symbolic.

For Garg, meanwhile, the award marks an impressive beginning in cinema, with his debut production already bringing home a major trophy.