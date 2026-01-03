Anupam Kher begins 550th film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’, reflects on remarkable journey

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has embarked on a historic milestone with the first day of shooting for his 550th film, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Taking to Instagram, Kher reflected on his cinematic journey, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on June 3, 1981, with nothing but dreams.

Recounting a compliment from an international director at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Kher shared, “So you are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!” The actor expressed gratitude and humility, describing his long career as only reaching its “interval point,” with much more to give.

Kher credited his optimism, relentless work ethic, and perseverance as his core strengths, but emphasized that his enduring presence in the industry wouldn’t have been possible without the support of directors, producers, co-actors, technicians, and, most importantly, his audience. “Without your support, reaching this landmark would never have been possible! So a big heartfelt THANK YOU! Jai Ho! Jai Hind! Om Namah Shivay!” he wrote.

Despite the sheer volume of work, Kher’s enthusiasm remains undiminished. As he steps onto the set in Delhi for KKG2, he reiterated that dreams have no expiry date and that he continues to view his career as a journey with many chapters still ahead. Fans eagerly await his return to the beloved Khosla family, while celebrating the legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most enduring and versatile actors.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 marks not just a film release, but a landmark testament to Anupam Kher’s extraordinary dedication and longevity in the Indian film industry.