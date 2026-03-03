Anurag Basu's New Neo Noir, Kennedy: A Must-Watch Among Thriller Movies on ZEE5

The Kennedy movie on ZEE5 is a fresh take among the thriller movies on ZEE5 that brings up the world of dark secrets, flawed characters and an atmosphere that gives you the feel of danger throughout. The movie brings up absolute tension and thrill, and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats till the end. Anurag Kashyap has come up with an absolute setting that deeply connects with the audience. The movie explores corruption and revenge on screen and shows how badly the shadows of the past can affect one’s life. It is an intense crime story that takes the audience deep into a world of a man who loses everything and becomes a ghost in his own life.

What’s Inside The Plot of this Thriller Movie?

Kennedy is one of the best thriller movies on ZEE5 that serves the story of a police officer Uday Shettty (Rahul Bhat), who was presumed to be dead for years. His reentry in the story as a ruthless hitman breathes life into the story. We can see him working here for a corrupt police officer. The movie takes the audience to the post-lockdown situation where Uday can be seen performing assassinations with cold precision.

Uday has renamed himself as Kennedy and is appearing disturbed with the brutal murder of his son. He is in the performance of the man in the movie who is burning in the fire of revenge against the culprits. He meets a mysterious woman named Charlie (Sunny Leone) while exploring the truth. Beautiful plot, amazing performances. A strong cast and a lot more is there that keeps the audience hooked.

The story of the movie takes the audience beautifully into the flashes of the past and present. Violent scenes, conspiracies, horse trading and a lot more are there that make this series a must-watch for sure. The director of the movie has beautifully woven the themes of isolation, betrayal and redemption and has designed every scene in such a way that it appears to be quite realistic.

Powerful Cast That Brings Depth To The Darkness of This Thriller Movie

Kennedy is the story of Rahul Bhat (Kennedy/Uday Shetty), who was once a police officer and after the brutal murder of his son he had now transformed himself into a hitman of a corrupt police commissioner. His performance in the movie is quite intense and full of rage and hidden vulnerability. His eyes, his dialogues and his silence even speak quite louder and spell magic on the audience. Sunny Leone as Charlie draws Kennedy out of the situation. Her character brings subtlety and charm to the story and glamour to it. Mohit Takalkar, in the supporting performance, breathes magic onto the story. Abhilash Thapilyal also brings life to different tense moments. Every character included adds a touch of realism to the story and makes it even more realistic.

Amazing Crew

Anurag Kashyap has once again landed up his signature style of dark atmosphere on screen with the Kennedy movie, that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats till the end. Cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca has beautifully captured the seedy nights of Mumbai with his moody lighting, and that makes every shadow quite suspicious. If we talk about editing, Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar have tried to keep the pacing of the movie tight, bringing the flashbacks on screen seamlessly. Music by Ashish Narula and Aamir Aziz creates a perfect haunting atmosphere that keeps the audience hooked.

What Makes Kennedy Stand Out Among Thriller Movies on ZEE5?

In the world of predictable plots, the story of the Kennedy movies appears to be quite fresh and refreshing. It is one of the best thriller movies on ZEE5 that brings up different neo-noir elements beautifully on screen. Kashyap has tried to keep the Indian flavour alive in the movie Kennedy. The makers of the movie have beautifully presented the scenes of corruption and family loss that appear to be quite realistic and add more depth and emotions to the story. The scenes of lockdown in the movie are quite amazing and give the audience the feel of realism, making the city appear as a prison.

If you are interested in watching a refreshing and thrilling movie, Kennedy is a movie that stands out best in this section. Engaging script, powerful performances, strong cast and a lot more is there that keeps the audience guessing throughout.

Final Remarks

Kennedy is one of the best thriller movies on ZEE5 that brings endless entertainment, suspense and thrill to the audience. The story sparks debate among the audience. It is a messy, touching, emotional and painful story that spells magic on the audience. The movie reminds us that we don't always require big events for getting entertained, but the truth, depth and emotions also spell magic on the audience.