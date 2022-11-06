Anushka Sharma, Mahesh Babu, Karan Johar And A Few Other Actors Congratulate Alia And Ranbir Kapoor…

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is blessed with a little angel this afternoon. Alia got admitted to the hospital this morning and delivered the baby at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai at 12:05 PM. Even Alia's parents, brother and sister expressed their happiness by sharing the good news on their Instagram pages. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni also shared the same news on social media and are extremely happy.



Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful post on her Instagram page and announced the good news to all her fans… Take a look!

Alia Bhatt shared this beautiful post and announced the arrival of her little angel. The post has lion, lioness and the little cub and it reads, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir".

Let us check out the congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple…

Karan Johar

He shared a beautiful pic from Alia and Ranbir wedding and wrote, "My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

Soni Razdan

She also shared Alia's post and wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over".

Akshay Kumar

Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all."

Madhuri Dixit Nene

"Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl".

Sonam Kapoor

"Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess".

Riteish Deshmukh

"Many many congratulations!!!!! Dearest @aliaabhatt & Ranbir - the bestest journey of your life begins today - big love".

Rashmika Mandanna

"And may the world's love and blessings be with the little darling congratulations".

Mouni Roy

"Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel."

Sara Ali Khan

"So so so much love to you both @aliaabhatt congratulations to you for your baby princess".

Anil Kapoor

"Such thrilling news! Congratulations to you @aliaabhatt and Ranbir! Couldn't be happier for you both".

Kareena Kapoor Khan

"Ufffffff my mini Alia can't wait to meet her".

Bipasa Basu

"Congratulations Soooooo happy for you & Ranbir God bless beautiful little Baby girl".

Sophie Choudry

"Congratulations you guys!! Sending the 3 of you and the rest of the family so much love!! God bless your lil princess".

Mahesh Babu





















Anushka Sharma





















Priyanka Chopra





























Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





















Congratulations Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor...