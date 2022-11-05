'Apna Bana Le' Song From Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan teamed up with Kriti Sanon for a horror entertainer 'Bhediya'. It will make us witness the handsome star as a wolf… So, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers already launched the trailer a couple of days ago and today they unveiled the audio of the first single "Apna Bana Le…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors romance.



Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shared the audio of the song "Apna Bana Le…" and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, "Tu mera koi na, hoke bhi kuchh laage! Ufff.. my favvvvvv track of the album! Audio of #ApnaBanaLe, in the soulful voice of @arijitsingh is out now! @varundvn @deepakdobriyal1 @nowitsabhi @paalinkabak @amarkaushik #DineshVijan @nirenbhatt @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @sachinjigar @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @ganeshacharyaa @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @zeemusiccompany #Bhediya".

Going with the song, it is all awesome and melodious being a love song… Ace singer Arijit Singh crooned it and mesmerised with his soulful voice.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing how a wolf bites Varun and then he starts behaving abnormal in the nights. He along with his couple of friends move to jungle to have fun but this sudden development turns Varun's life up-side down. In the night times, he starts turning into a wolf and turns deadly. He also behaves the wolf and eats in the same way too. His friends seek the help of Kriti Sanon who is introduced as a doctor. But all her actions also go into vain. So, we need to wait and watch to know why the wolf bites only Varun…

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Earlier, a source close to the movie unit also revealed that, "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it's currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others".

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!