April Movie Calendar: Check Out The Movie Calendar of Next Month

Summer is all set and the hot winds are making us witch on the cool mode in the homes. As the Covid-19 pandemic is almost gone, slowly the lost charisma of the theatres is back and the RRR and Pushpa movies have proved their mettle collecting crores at the ticket windows. In April too, a few most-awaited Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood movies are awaiting for their releases… Right from Chiranjeevi's Acharya to John Abraham's Attack, a few movies will definitely make you run to the theatres this holiday season… Along with them, even the new releases on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix are ready to entertain the movie buffs…

We have listed out the new movies and shows that are ready to hit both the theatres and OTT platforms… Take a look!

Tollywood

1. Mishan Impossible

Release Date: 1st April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Harsha Vardhan and Bhannu Prakshan

Genre: Comedy thriller

Director: Swaroop RSJ

It is completely hilarious and revolves around 3 teenage boys who are on a mission to become rich. They start their journey of finding Dawood Ibrahim in order to become rich in a short span of time. They also ask the help of Taapsee Pannu who is a police officer and thus her team also takes part in the mission. Their mission is a serious one but their journey is hilarious.

2. Ghani

Release Date: 8th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Director Kiran Korrapati

Star Cast: Varun Tej, Jagapathi Babu, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra

Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie.

3. Acharya

Release Date: 29th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Koratala Siva

Genre: Action Drama

Chiranjeevi's action drama will showcase him in the complete different role fight for the people while Charan will be seen as Siddhu and Kajal Aggarwal is the lead actress!

Bollywood

1. Dasvi

Release Date: 7th April, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix and Jio Cinema OTT platforms

Director Tushar Jalota

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Manu Rishi Chadha and Chittaranjan Tripathi

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary in this movie. Being a corrupt Chief Minister, he will be sent to judicial custody. So, Yami Gautam who will be seen as a police officer will challenge Ganga to complete 10th class.

2. Jersey

Release Date: 14th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra and Pankaj Kapur

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!

3. Attack

Release Date: 1st April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

YouTube Synopsis: The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. So get ready to witness the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India's first super soldier created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. Our hero fights a battle for his life being the first prototype as he serves his country simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies.

Sandalwood

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Release Date: 14 April 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Yash, Anmol Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prak, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avin, Rao Ramesh, T. S. Nagabharana, Archana Jois, B.S. Avin, Ramachandra Raju, B. Suresha and Sharik Khan

Director: Prashant Neel

Genre: Action Drama

The plot starts where the first part ended and to continue the journey Prakash Raj says that the blood war must go on! So, we need to wait and watch how the politician Raveena and the antagonist Sanjay Dutt aka Adhira will trouble Yash…

Now, let us witness the new shows and web series that are ready to hit the OTT platforms…

Disney+ Hotstar

April 1

Better Nate Than EverHerbie: Fully Loaded

April 6

Chasing MavericksMoon Knight - Episode 2The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8

April 13

Ice Age: Scrat Tales - Season 1Moon Knight - Episode 3The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9

April 20

Moon Knight - Episode 4The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 10

April 22

Bear WitnessThe Biggest Little Farm: The ReturnExplorer: The Last TepuiPolar Bear

April 27

Sketchbook - Season 1Moon Knight - Episode 5

Netflix

April 1:

• Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

• Battle: Freestyle

• Captain Nova

• Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

• Forever Out of My League

• Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season Two

• The Last Bus

• Tomorrow

• Trivia Quest

• A Cinderella Story

• Abby Hatcher: Season Two

• Any Given Sunday

• Argo

• Blade

• Blade II

• Blade: Trinity

• The Blind Side

• Blow

• Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

• Catch and Release

• CoComelon: Season Five

• Delta Farce

• Eagle Eye

• Four Brothers

• Full Metal Jacket

• Grown Ups

• Heartland Season 14

• Her

• How to Train Your Dragon

April 4:

Better Call Saul: Season Five

April 5:

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6:

• Furioza

• Green Mothers' Club

• Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

• Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

• The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 7:

• Queen of the South: Season Five

• Return to Space

• Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8:

• Barbie It Takes Two: Season One

• Dancing on Glass

• Dirty Lines

• Elite: Season Five

• Green Eggs and Ham: Season Two

• Metal Lords

• Tiger & Bunny 2

• Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9:

• My Liberation Notes

• Our Blues

April 10:

• The Call

• Nightcrawler

April 12:

• Hard Cell

• The Creature Cases

April 13:

• Almost Happy: Season Two

• Smother-in-Law

• Today We Fix the World

• The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 14:

Ultraman: Season Two

April 15:

• Choose or Die

• Heirs to the Land

• Mai

• One Piece Film Z

• Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season One

April 16:

• Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons One Through Four

• Man of God

• Ouija: Origin of Evil

• Van Helsing: Season Five

April 19:

• Battle Kitty

• Pacific Rim: The Black: Season Two

April 20:

• The Marked Heart

• The Turning Point

• Yakamoz S-245

April 21:

• All About Gila

• He's Expecting

April 22:

• Along for the Ride

• Heartstopper

• Selling Sunset: Season Five

• The Seven Lives of Lea

April 25:

Big Eyes

April 26:

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27:

• Bullsh*t The Game Show

• The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

• Silverton Siege

April 28:

• Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

• Bubble

April 29:

• Grace and Frankie: Season Seven—The Final Episodes

• Honeymoon with My Mother

• Ozark: Season Four Part Two

• Rumspringa

Amazon Prime

April 1

• Cast Away (2000)

• Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

• Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

• Shanghai Noon (2000)

• Con Air (1997)

• Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

• Bringing Down the House (2003)

• Unbreakable (2000)

• Date Night (2010)

• The Sixth Sense (1999)

• Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

• The Watch (2012)

• Rushmore (1999)

• Armageddon (1998)

• The Hot Chick (2002)

• Signs (2002)

• Brown Sugar (2002)

• Garden State (2004)

• Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

• The Recruit (2003)

• Cedar Rapids (2011)

• The Joy Luck Club (1993)

• The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

• The Color of Money (1986)

• Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

• Young Frankenstein (1974)

• Dirty Dancing (1987)

• Knowing (2009)

• The Spy Next Door (2021)

• The Bank Job (2008)

• Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

• The Bodyguard (2008)

• Deadfall (2013)

• Compliance (2012)

• Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

• Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

• Benny and Joon (1993)

• Fargo (1996)

• Saved! (2004)

• Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

• Mystic Pizza (1988)

• Lions for Lambs (2007)

• Carrie (1976)

• The Woman in Red (1984)

• Raging Bull (1980)

• Bull Durham (1988)

• Blow Out (1981)

• Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

• Be Cool (2005)

• The Idolmaker (1980)

• Jet Li's Fearless (2006)

• Braveheart (1995)

• The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

• Revolutionary Road (2008)

• Shrek Forever After (2010)

• Pineapple Express (2008)

• District 9 (2009)

• The Outlaws S1 (2022)

• Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

• All The Old Knives (2022)

• Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

• Outer Range S1 (2022)

• Verdict S1 (2022)

April 22

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29

• Undone (2022)

• I Love America (2022)

Along with these new shows and movies, even these old movies will be aired on Amazon Prime from April 1st…

April 1

• A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

• Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

• Bird Of Paradise (1932)

• Blind Husbands (1919)

• Broken Blossoms (1919)

• Daniel Boone (1936)

• Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

• Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

• Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

• Dishonored Lady (1947)

• Dollface (1945)

• Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

• Dr. T & The Women (2000)

• Drums In The Deep South (1951)

• For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

• From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

• Gator (1976)

• Gods And Monsters (1999)

• Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

• Gorky Park (1983)

• I Am Legend (2007)

• Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

• Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

• Mark Of Zorro (1920)

• Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

• Mutiny (1952)

• Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

• Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

• On Her Majesty's Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

• Repentance (2014)

• Shirley Valentine (1989)

• Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

• Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

• The Bodyguard (1992)

• The Boost (1988)

• The Brothers Grimm (2005)

• The Chumscrubber (2005)

• The Hoodlum (1951)

• The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

• The Lost World (1925)

• The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

• The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

• The Sender (1982)

• The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

• The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

• Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

• Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

• You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

• America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

• Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

• Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

• El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

• Foyle's War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

• Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

• Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

• Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

• The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

• The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

• Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

April 17

Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Dino Dana: Season 3B (Amazon Original Series)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Footloose (2011)

So guys, enjoy watching these movies and shows both in theatres and OTT platforms and have a cool & entertaining summer!