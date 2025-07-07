Live
- Greater Bengaluru Authority: Will take opposition into confidence on formation of corporations, says Shivakumar
- A.R. Rahman LIVE show in Hyderabad on Nov 8 at Ramoji Film City,
- Tripura: TMP stages protest rally demanding deportation of ‘infiltrators’
- SP T. Srinivasa Rao Orders Swift Action on Public Complaints During Praja Vani in Jogulamba Gadwal.
- Collector Launches DEET Platform in Jogulamba Gadwal to Boost Private Job Opportunities for Unemployed Youth
- Collector Santosh Directs Officials to Submit Detailed Reports Ahead of DISHA Meeting on July 9
- Negligence Leaves Jurala Floodwaters Untapped: BRS Leader Venkataramulu Slams Revanth Govt Over Irrigation Crisis in Nadigadda
- FII turn net sellers of Indian equities in the first week of July: Is a market correction coming?
- Phone Tapping Row Reaches Mahabubnagar: SIT Summons MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy
- HM Shah, Delhi Speaker discuss Assembly's digital transformation
A.R. Rahman LIVE show in Hyderabad on Nov 8 at Ramoji Film City,
A.R. Rahman returns to Hyderabad with “The Wonderment Tour” on Nov 8 at Ramoji Film City. Tickets go live on July 14 via District app by Zomato.
Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman is set to perform live in Hyderabad after an eight-year hiatus, as part of his acclaimed Wonderment Tour. The much-anticipated concert will take place on November 8 at Ramoji Film City and will be a standalone stadium show, celebrating over three decades of Rahman's legendary musical journey.
The tour, which opened in Mumbai on May 3, is a tribute to Rahman’s profound influence on both Indian and international music. It will take fans on a sonic journey through his most iconic film compositions, from "Jai Ho" and "Dil Se" to "Chaiyya Chaiyya", while also showcasing fresh, innovative material.
“I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music,” Rahman said, adding that the concert is dedicated to those who cherish the immersive power of live music.
General ticket sales begin on July 14 and will be available exclusively on the District app by Zomato.
The Hyderabad leg of The Wonderment Tour is presented by Hyderabad Talkies, in association with EVA Live and Xora.
Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and MD of EVA Live, said, “We are thrilled to partner with A.R. Rahman and Hyderabad Talkies. This concert will redefine live entertainment, where music, spectacle, and emotion collide to create pure magic.”