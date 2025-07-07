A.R. Rahman LIVE show in Hyderabad on Nov 8 at Ramoji Film City,

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman is set to perform live in Hyderabad after an eight-year hiatus, as part of his acclaimed Wonderment Tour. The much-anticipated concert will take place on November 8 at Ramoji Film City and will be a standalone stadium show, celebrating over three decades of Rahman's legendary musical journey.



The tour, which opened in Mumbai on May 3, is a tribute to Rahman’s profound influence on both Indian and international music. It will take fans on a sonic journey through his most iconic film compositions, from "Jai Ho" and "Dil Se" to "Chaiyya Chaiyya", while also showcasing fresh, innovative material.

“I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music,” Rahman said, adding that the concert is dedicated to those who cherish the immersive power of live music.

General ticket sales begin on July 14 and will be available exclusively on the District app by Zomato.

The Hyderabad leg of The Wonderment Tour is presented by Hyderabad Talkies, in association with EVA Live and Xora.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and MD of EVA Live, said, “We are thrilled to partner with A.R. Rahman and Hyderabad Talkies. This concert will redefine live entertainment, where music, spectacle, and emotion collide to create pure magic.”