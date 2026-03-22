‘Arere.. Arere..’ music album gets launched

The music video album Arere.. Arere.., featuring singer-actress Diya, was launched in a grand event at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. Produced under the Butterfly Music banner, the launch ceremony witnessed the حضور of several ప్రముఖులు from the Telugu film industry.

The audio was officially unveiled by chief guests including V. N. Aditya, President of the Telugu Film Directors Association, along with actors Puri Akash, Sameer, Sagar, music director Raghu Kunche, and actor-mimicry artist Siva Reddy. The guests extended their best wishes to the team and appreciated the effort behind the project.

Speaking at the event, V. N. Aditya praised Diya’s performance, calling her a promising talent with impressive abilities in both singing and acting. Raghu Kunche highlighted how digital platforms are enabling artists to showcase their talent independently, expressing confidence that the track would resonate with audiences.

Diya, expressing gratitude, thanked the team and guests for their support, stating that audience love remains her biggest strength. Actor Puri Akash, who previously worked with her in Mehbooba, appreciated her versatility, noting that her ability to both perform and sing makes her stand out.

Producer Nutan Chekuri and director Kranthi Varma shared their satisfaction with the album, describing it as a visually rich and emotionally driven project.

The Arere.. Arere.. music video is set to release soon on YouTube and leading streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.