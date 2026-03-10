Ari Ari Song Goes Viral After Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer

The trailer for Dhurandar 2 is finally here and has gone viral on internet. The song used in the trailer as caught a lot of attention from fans.

The song used in the trailer is actually a remix of the original famous Punjabi song. The original came out in the early 2000s. It was made by Bombay Rockers. Many Genz or young viewers thought that this was a new song but old fans recognized effortlessly and were filled with nostalgia.

The trailer uses this song during its intense and action scenes. Because of the strong beats used in it, it has become an example for famous Bollywood trailer songs. Many people even started to research for the original song on music platforms.

Ari Ari was actually inspired by a Punjabi folk tune called "Baari Barsi". It is usually used in weddings and celebrations. The creators mixed it with strong beats which made the song very popular during it's release time in the 2000s.

For the film, the song has been recreated as an Ari Ari remix with modern music. Ari Ari is now a part of Dhurandar 2's soundtrack. Many older fans are extremely happy to see their favorite 2000s song being used in their new favorite movie.

In total, the trailer for Dhurandar 2 has not only made fans even more excited but they have also made extremely happy to see an old song being brought back to life.