Ariana Grande reflects on non-stop career, says balance is her goal after ‘Wicked’

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Ariana Grande has admitted that after more than a decade of relentless work, slowing down and finding balance may be essential for her personal and creative growth.

The global pop star, who has enjoyed enormous success in both music and acting since her early rise to fame, said she is not accustomed to taking breaks but recognises the value of stepping back. Grande shared that taking time away from music while filming Wicked proved to be a transformative experience.

“I think that it would probably be healthy. I’m not used to taking breaks,” Grande said. “But I do know that I grew so much from taking space from music while I was filming Wicked. These past few years have been pretty non-stop — and by few, I mean 15.”

Speaking to Vogue Japan, the singer-actor revealed that she now hopes to embrace a more balanced lifestyle moving forward. According to Grande, the next phase of her life will look very different from the last.

“Balance is the goal for the next 15 years. I don’t think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance,” she said.

Grande appears in the upcoming two-part Wicked film series, portraying the role of Glinda. Reflecting on her preparation, she said she immersed herself deeply in understanding the character’s emotional layers and hidden vulnerabilities.

“I spent a lot of time reading between the lines and scribbling down little ideas about what might have happened along the way that made her feel insecure,” she recalled. “Whether it was her friendship with Elphaba or her relationship with Fiyero, tiny things she swept under the rug that shaped her into this super high-functioning, performative human being.”

The Grammy-winning artist also spoke about the blurred line between performance and authenticity, noting how difficult it can be for audiences to distinguish between a persona and genuine emotion.

“Sometimes we are playing a character, and sometimes we are letting our guard down,” she said. “Sometimes we are inventing a persona or taking on a character that was written for us by someone else. And sometimes it’s just pouring our hearts out and letting our truths out. But it’s always interesting because the world sometimes can’t tell the difference.”

Grande also opened up about forming a close bond with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, describing their relationship as a strong sisterhood that developed despite the two not auditioning together before meeting on set.

“It’s what we committed to do, it’s what we knew it had to be, and I think we did a beautiful job of that,” she said. “We have very different processes, and we’re very different as people. Yet we took the time to learn each other and take care of each other through this process. I think it was really meant to be.”

Calling the experience deeply fulfilling, Grande said working on Wicked has been the most rewarding chapter of her career so far.

“We took good care of each other and worked very hard, and it was the most gratifying work of my life. I would do it all over again today,” she added.