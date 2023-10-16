Arijit Singh requests Anushka Sharma for picture at India-Pak match, video goes viral

Mumbai: Hindi cinema’s superstar singer Arijit Singh’s video of asking Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for a picture, during the India-Pakistan match, has gone viral on the Internet.

On Saturday, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan clashed swords at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

While it was a high-voltage contest between the two nations which saw India maintaining its winning streak against its neighbour, it also saw spectators in attendance from different walks of life.

Arijit and Anushka, who both saw the match from the pavilion, interacted with each other as Arijit, who is known to be very elusive, requested the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress for a picture which she humbly agreed to and flashed a wide smile in response.

The video was shared by a fan page of the singer on X, formerly called Twitter. Netizens, impressed by Arijit, commended the singer. One user wrote, “Arijit sir jitna simple insaan maine aaj tak nahi dekha. Isliye mujhe is insan se pyar hai (I have never seen a person as simple as Arijit sir. That’s why I love this person),” posted an individual. Another added, “Cute.”





During the match, team India chased a target of 191 runs and won the match by seven wickets. This victory marked the eighth time that India had prevailed over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup since their first encounter in 1992.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be soon seen in the streaming film ‘Chakda 'Xpress’. The biopic is based on the Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who is known as one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all times and is considered as one of the greatest bowlers (female) to ever play the sport.

The film, which has Anushka essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, marks her return to the screen after a hiatus of five years and will bow on Netflix