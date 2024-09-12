A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) Review: A captivating journey through time and self-discovery

A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) is an impressive film that combines folklore with important social themes, all told through an exciting story set in three different time periods. Directed by newcomer Jithin Lal, the movie features Tovino Thomas in three unique roles, making it a memorable experience for viewers. With strong acting, stunning visuals, and a gripping story delivering a powerful and engaging narrative.

Story:

A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) unfolds across three different time periods, telling the intertwined stories of a father and his grandson, and how pivotal events shape their lives and those around them. Ajayan (Tovino Thomas), a government employee, falls in love with Lekshmi (Krithi Shetty), the daughter of the influential Chattutti Nambiar (Nistar Sait). However, the villagers of Haripuram ridicule Ajayan, labeling him a thief because his grandfather, Maniyan (Tovino Thomas), was once accused of stealing a valuable temple idol.

The film explores the challenges Ajayan faces and their connections to his mother Sarojam (Rohini), Maniyan’s wife Manikyam (Surabhi Lakshmi), and other key characters such as Sudev (Harish Utthaman), SI Saifuddeen (Aju Verghese), and Suresh (Basil Joseph). It also reveals a fascinating link between Ajayan’s story and that of the legendary warrior Kujikelu (Tovino Thomas), his lover Jyothi (Aishwarya Rajesh), and King Mana Varma (Madhupal), bringing unexpected twists to the narrative.

Performances:

Tovino Thomas delivers a masterclass by portraying three distinct characters in three separate stories. They walk simultaneously throughout the film, it’s almost as if you’re watching three different Tovino Thomas movies rolled into one. Known for choosing unique roles, Tovino has once again displayed his versatility in playing Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kujikelu with equal brilliance.

The supporting cast, including Basil Joseph and everyone shine. Stellar performances from Surabhi Lakshmi and Rohini Moletti add depth and vibrancy to the film. Krithi Shetty is fine in her role supporting the character of Ajayan, contributing to the overall emotional arc of the story.

Technicalities:

The film's music, composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, elevates the overall experience, with melodious songs and a powerful background score that perfectly captures the highs and lows of each scene. The cinematography is equally impressive, enhancing the mood of the film and adding elegance and vibrancy to the visuals.

Analysis:

A.R.M is basically a love story. It's a tale that tells us what a man can do for the woman he loves and to protect her dignity. It is a well-executed folklore film, seamlessly blending acting with a socio-political narrative across three timelines—1900, 1950, and 1990. Tovino Thomas transforms into three different characters with good distinction. The strong, well-constructed storyline makes it hard to believe this is Jithin Lal’s directorial debut. He aimed for universal impact in both storytelling and cast.

Though the primary focus is on Ajayan and Maniyan, the film subtly explores deeper social issues in Indian society. The narrative is unpredictable and natural, as the story unfolds without forcing an agenda. Ajayan’s journey allows viewers to see the world through his perspective, delivering an honest commentary on social challenges. The film doesn’t preach or glorify, but rather presents the story as it is, allowing the audience to draw their own conclusions.

The screenplay is tight, with a clean, consistent flow, with only few pacing issues. The visuals are executed flawlessly, reminiscent of Telugu folklore maestro Vitthalacharya. The seamless blending of the actors’ performances with the rich visual storytelling adds another layer of depth to this already captivating film.

Rating: 3 / 5