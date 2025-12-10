Ashutosh Rana speaks on breaking boundaries with ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana, long celebrated for his powerful and intense performances, is stepping into a completely new avatar with One Two Cha Cha Chaa. The film marks a refreshing shift for the actor, who embraces an eccentric and uninhibited comic role as “Chacha.”

Describing the character, Ashutosh called Chacha “a beautiful chaos,” noting how the role pushed him to break creative boundaries. “This role let me experiment freely and embrace humour in its most uninhibited form. After years of playing intense roles, this film allowed me to be outrageous, spontaneous, and joyfully unpredictable,” he shared.

The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on December 8, teasing audiences with the caption: “Love - Laughter… Bullets - Crackers… Drugs - Thugs… Sadness - Madness… Jailbreak - Heartbreak… Buckle up… this ride starts now!”

The teaser sets the tone for a hilariously chaotic narrative led by Lalit Prabhakar and Anant V Joshi, who are tasked with delivering a mysterious bag. Just when their mission is close to completion, Ashutosh Rana’s wild and unpredictable Chacha crashes into their plan — literally — stealing their car along with the bag and setting off a spiral of comedic madness.

The launch event saw the presence of the ensemble cast including Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Harsh Mayar, Ashok Pathak, and Nyyraa Banerji, along with the film’s directors Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur.

One Two Cha Cha Chaa is set to hit theatres on January 16, 2026.