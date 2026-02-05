Asif Ali shares journey of ‘Tikitaka’ as the film nears completion

Popular Malayalam actor Asif Ali has revealed that his much-anticipated film Tikitaka, directed by Rohith VS, is currently in the final phase of shooting. The actor shared the update while unveiling his first-look poster from the film on the occasion of his birthday, heightening anticipation among fans.

Taking to X, Asif Ali posted the poster introducing his character John Denver, captioning it with a quirky line that reflected the intensity of the role. One of the film’s production houses, Vellmade Productions, also released a special video message from the actor. In the clip, Asif thanked fans for their birthday wishes and described it as his most exhausting birthday yet, as the team is busy wrapping up the last lap of filming. He also clarified that the teaser is not out yet, urging audiences to wait patiently for Tikitaka and for John Denver.

The film has already drawn attention due to the extraordinary effort Asif Ali put into the role. Last year, the actor shared an emotional note detailing his physical transformation for the character and a major setback he faced during production. In 2023, an accident during fight training left him bedridden with meniscus and ligament injuries, forcing him to lose months of preparation.

Undeterred, Asif underwent the demanding transformation all over again, this time while recovering from serious injuries. Calling Tikitaka a film that demands “sweat and blood,” he described the journey as deeply personal and challenging.

With filming now nearing completion, Tikitaka is shaping up to be a high-octane commercial entertainer aimed at delivering mass appeal and big-screen euphoria, marking one of the most intense projects of Asif Ali’s career.