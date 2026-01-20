Asin celebrates 10th wedding anniversary, husband Rahul Sharma Serenades her with ‘All of Me’

Mumbai: Former actress Asin Thottumkal, best known for her roles in blockbuster films such as Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru and Pokkiri, offered fans a rare glimpse into her personal life as she celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Rahul Sharma.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Asin shared intimate moments from the milestone celebration, which featured a romantic setting and heartfelt gestures. In one of her posts, the actress showcased sand art she had created, reading “A+R = AR”, accompanied by the caption, “10 years and counting”.

She also shared videos revealing a beautifully arranged canopy decorated for the occasion, with the iconic song “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic playing softly in the background, adding to the romantic ambience.

One of the most touching moments from the celebration was a handwritten note by the couple’s daughter, Arin. The note read, “Happy 10th anniversary. I love you. Best parents in the whole universe. A+R = AR,” winning hearts on social media.

The final video shared by Asin showed Rahul Sharma serenading his wife with John Legend’s romantic ballad “All of Me”, while Asin could be heard giggling in the background, clearly enjoying the moment.

Asin, who was widely regarded as the “Queen of Kollywood” during the 2000s, married businessman Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple held both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. Following her marriage, Asin stepped away from acting. They welcomed their daughter in 2017.

The former actress was last seen on screen in the 2015 Hindi romantic comedy directed by Umesh Shukla, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. The film’s title was inspired by a popular song from the 2009 hit film 3 Idiots.

Asin made her acting debut at the age of 15 in Sathyan Anthikkad’s Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She rose to fame with the Telugu hit Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and went on to deliver several major successes in Tamil cinema, including Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru, Pokkiri, Vel and Dasavathaaram.

She later made a successful transition to Bollywood with Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan and appeared in several Hindi films such as Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786, before bidding farewell to films after her marriage.