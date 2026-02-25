At 50, Sushmita Sen celebrates 3 years of strength with inspiring fitness post

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen celebrated a significant milestone in her professional and fitness journey, sharing an empowering message of “no excuse, only result” with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the former beauty queen posted a video montage featuring moments from her workout sessions. The clip showed her training intensely, flaunting her toned abs, displaying her slender physique and enjoying a swimming session. The video carried a bold text overlay that read: “No excuse just result.”

In the caption, Sushmita expressed gratitude and marked the occasion, writing, “Thank you God!!! #3years I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Although she did not elaborate on the specific milestone, the post hinted at her sustained dedication to fitness and personal growth over the past three years.

Last month, the actress had shared another glimpse from her fitness routine, this time accompanied by her younger daughter Alisah. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo were seen performing core exercises together. Referring to her daughters as her “inspired gang”, she wrote, “#keepgoing #strongerthanyesterday. My inspired gang @alisahsen47 @zellastrid_ Thank you for being this amazing & sooooo much fun!!! Come join us…let’s get stronger together!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2026.”

The 50-year-old actress is a proud mother of two adopted daughters. She adopted her first daughter, Renee, in 2000 when she was just 24 years old, and welcomed her second daughter, Alisah, into the family in 2010.

Sushmita first rose to fame at the age of 18 when she won the Femina Miss India title, earning the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious Miss Universe 1994 pageant, where she went on to claim the crown.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Aarya 3, the third season of the Indian crime-thriller series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani. The show, based on the Dutch drama Penoza, featured Sushmita in the titular role of a strong, independent woman who entered the world of organised crime to protect her family and avenge her husband’s murder. The series recently received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series.

Sushmita made her acting debut with the 1996 thriller Dastak, in which she played a fictionalised version of herself. Over the years, she appeared in several popular films including Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal..., Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.

In 2023, she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the biographical drama series Taali, earning praise for her powerful performance.