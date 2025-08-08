Athadu Movie Premiere Shows Today at Viswanath 70mm Kukatpally | Mahesh Babu Birthday Special

Great news for fans! The popular movie Athadu is having super special premiere shows today at Viswanath 70mm theatre in Kukatpally.

Show timings are:

6:15 PM

9:45 PM

Online bookings will open soon. Don’t miss your chance to watch this action-packed film on the big screen!

Also, a big shoutout and happy birthday to Mahesh Babu on August 9! Celebrate with his fans by enjoying his hit movie Athadu.