Live
- I’ve never chased stardom, I just kept working: Shruthi Haasan
- FlySBS Shares Take Off: Listing Day Gains Wow Investors!
- Regaal Resources IPO 2025: Allotment Date, Price Band & Listing Details
- Balayya wraps dubbing for ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’, Dussehra release locked
- Japan Sets December Deadline to End Apple’s iPhone Browser Restrictions
- Vijay Sethupathi launches second song ‘Evare Nuvvu’ from ‘Premistunna’
- Anjali leads women-centric drama under ‘9 Creations’ banner
- Medistep Healthcare IPO Fully Subscribed | Allotment & Listing Details
- Nani fierce new look from ‘The Paradise’ unveiled
- AP BJP chief meets Modi, discusses aqua farmers' issues
Athadu Movie Premiere Shows Today at Viswanath 70mm Kukatpally | Mahesh Babu Birthday Special
Highlights
Watch Athadu super special premiere shows today at Viswanath 70mm, Kukatpally at 6:15 PM & 9:45 PM. Online booking opens soon. Celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 with his hit movie!
Great news for fans! The popular movie Athadu is having super special premiere shows today at Viswanath 70mm theatre in Kukatpally.
Show timings are:
- 6:15 PM
- 9:45 PM
Online bookings will open soon. Don’t miss your chance to watch this action-packed film on the big screen!
Also, a big shoutout and happy birthday to Mahesh Babu on August 9! Celebrate with his fans by enjoying his hit movie Athadu.
Next Story