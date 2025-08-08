  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Athadu Movie Premiere Shows Today at Viswanath 70mm Kukatpally | Mahesh Babu Birthday Special

Athadu Movie Premiere Shows Today at Viswanath 70mm Kukatpally | Mahesh Babu Birthday Special
x

Athadu Movie Premiere Shows Today at Viswanath 70mm Kukatpally | Mahesh Babu Birthday Special

Highlights

Watch Athadu super special premiere shows today at Viswanath 70mm, Kukatpally at 6:15 PM & 9:45 PM. Online booking opens soon. Celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 with his hit movie!

Great news for fans! The popular movie Athadu is having super special premiere shows today at Viswanath 70mm theatre in Kukatpally.

Show timings are:

  • 6:15 PM
  • 9:45 PM

Online bookings will open soon. Don’t miss your chance to watch this action-packed film on the big screen!

Also, a big shoutout and happy birthday to Mahesh Babu on August 9! Celebrate with his fans by enjoying his hit movie Athadu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick