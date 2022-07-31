The coming month August will definitely be a big treat for all the movie buffs. Right from Aamir Khan's most-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha to young actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam, there are a bunch of movies ready to hit the big screens. In July already a few movies turned into blockbusters and now it's the turn of the festive month to entertain the audience of both small and big screens. Even the popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc., have already blocked the dates and released their monthly calendar list…



So, check out the list and know when your favourite movies and shows are hitting the theatres and digital platforms… Take a look!

First we will go with the movies list…

Tollywood

1. Bimbisara

Release Date: 5th August, 2022

Star Cast: Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy

Director: Malladi Vashist

Genre: Periodic movie

Kalyan Ram is essaying the role of a ruthless king Bimbisara in this movie and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. But the twist in the tale is, the makers showcased present era in the trailer and made Kalyan Ram look in a modish avatar too. In the movie, he remembers the details of his past birth and tries to take revenge on the antagonist!

2. Sita Ramam

Release Date: 5th August, 2022

Star Cast: Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Genre: Periodic war and love tale

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale and showcase how our dear soldier Ram falls in love with Sita! But the trailer showcased how Rashmika Mandanna receives the love letter penned by Sita to Ram after 20 years… Thus, she will be on a mission to re-unite them after many years and discover their beautiful love story!

3. Karthikeya 2

Release Date: 12th August, 2022

Star Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha and Aditya Menon

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Genre: supernatural mystery thriller film

In the first part of this series, the lead actors chased the mystery of a temple and helped the village people! Now, in the sequel too, they are all set to unfold the secrets of the Lord Krishna temple…

4. Liger

Release Date: 25th August, 2022

Star Cast: Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir and Mike Tyson

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Genre: Sports drama

The plot showcases how a street fighter and chaiwala Liger turns into an International boxer with the support his mother Ramya Krishnan and coach Ronit Roy!

5. Macherla Niyojakavargam

Release Date: 12th August, 2022

Star Cast: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Anjali and Samuthiakani

Director: M. S. Rajashekhar Reddy

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the plot, Nithiin will be seen as a young IAS officer and will be posted to Macherla area. Thus, he fights for the people and tries to conduct an election going against MLA Rajappa. Even his cute love story with Krithi Shetty and perfect comedy timings of Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Murali Sharma made the trailer worth watching!

Bollywood

1. Darlings

Release Date: 5th August, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Genre: Dark comedy

Going with the trailer, it showcases Alia and Vijay as a couple. But the real mystery gets unveiled when Alia and her mother Shefali reaches Police Station to file the missing complaint of Hamza aka Vijay. But in real, they kidnap him and torture him in all possible ways and act as innocent. The trailer also showcased how Vijay used to treat Alia and torture her so, the mother daughter duo begin their revenge drama. So, we need to wait and watch how will Hamza escape from Shefali and Alia.

2. Laal Singh Chaddha

Release Date: 11th August, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav and Aaryaa

Director: Advait Chandan

Genre: Comedy drama

This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

3. Raksha Bandhan

Release Date: 11th August, 2022

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth

Director: Anand L Rai

Genre: Family drama

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters. Akshay faces problems in fulfilling the needs of his family as he owns a small chat shop. He also faces trouble in finding good matches for them and also promises to marry Bhumi only after he sends his sisters to their in-laws' houses!

4. Dobaaraa

Release Date: 19th August, 2022

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Nasser and Rahul Bhat

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Mystery drama

Going with the trailer, Taapsee and her family shifts to a new flat but experience some strange things. Actually, they get a bygone TV and it plays a crime story. But actually it's the story of the family which stayed in that flat years ago. Taapsee Pannu actually time travels and changes the story but she once again experiences the same incidents and reaches a psychologist. So, we need to wait and watch how will Taapsee chase the mystery and solve it!

Now, let us check out the new releases list of popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar:

Netflix

Coming Soon:

• Delhi Crime: Season 2

• Partner Track

Available August 1:

• Big Tree City

• 28 Days

• 8 Mile

• Above the Rim

• The Age of Adaline

• Battle: Los Angeles

• Bridget Jones's Baby

• Bridget Jones's Diary

• Constantine

• Dinner for Schmucks

• Eyes Wide Shut

• Ferris Bueller's Day Off

• Footloose (2011)

• Hardcore Henry

• Legends of the Fall

• Love & Basketball

• Made of Honor

• Men in Black

• Men in Black 3

• Men in Black II

• Miss Congeniality

• Monster-in-Law

• No Strings Attached

• Pawn Stars: Season 13

• Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

• She's Funny That Way

• Space Jam (1996)

• Spider-Man

• Spider-Man 2

• Spider-Man 3

• Top Gear: Season 29-30

• The Town

• Woman in Gold

Available August 2:

• Flight

• Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Available August 3:

• Buba

• Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99

• Don't Blame Karma!

• Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2

Available August 4:

• Lady Tamara

• KAKEGURUI TWIN

• Super Giant Robot Brothers

• Wedding Season

Available August 5:

• Carter

• Darlings

• The Informer

• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

• The Sandman

• Skyfall

Available August 6:

Reclaim

Available August 7:

Riverdale: Season 6

Available August 8:

• Code Name: Emperor

• Team Zenko Go: Season 2

Available August 9:

• I Just Killed My Dad

• The Nice Guys

Available August 10:

• Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

• Heartsong

• Indian Matchmaking: Season 2

• Instant Dream House

• Iron Chef Brazil

• Locke & Key: Season 3

• School Tales The Series

Available August 11:

• Dope

• DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3

• Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Available August 12:

• 13: The Musical

• A Model Family

• Day Shift

• Never Have I Ever: Season 3

Available August 15:

• Ancient Aliens: Season 4

• Deepa & Anoop

• Learn to Swim

Available August 16:

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)

Available August 17:

• High Heat

• Junior Baking Show: Season 6

• Look Both Ways

• Royalteen

• Unsuspicious

Available August 18:

• He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

• Inside the Mind of a Cat

• Tekken: Bloodline

Available August 19:

• The Cuphead Show!: Part 2

• Echoes

• The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

• Glow Up: Season 4

• Kleo

• The Next 365 Days

Available August 20:

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

Available August 21:

A Cowgirl's Song

Available August 23:

• Chad and JT Go Deep

• Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

Available August 24:

• Lost Ollie

• Mo

• Queer Eye: Brazil

• Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

• Selling the OC

• Under Fire

• Watch Out, We're Mad

Available August 25:

• Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

• History 101: Season 2

• Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

• That's Amor

Available August 26:

• Disobedience

• Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

• Loving Adults

• Ludik

• Me Time

• Seoul Vibe

Available August 29:

• Under Her Control

• Mighty Express: Season 7

Available August 30:

• I AM A KILLER: Season 3

• Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Available August 31:

Club América vs Club América

Disney+ Hotstar

August 2nd, 2022

• Only Murders in The Building Season 2 Episode 7

• What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar August 3rd, 2022

• A 3rds Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)

• The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)

• Lightyear

• Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 Episode 2

• The Bear Episode 1 and 2

• Solar opposites Season 3 Episode 6

• Breeders Season 3

• The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn't Season 1 New Episodes

• What We Do in Shadows Season 3

August 4, 2022:

• Kakegurui Twin Season 1

• Lady Tamara Season 1

• Never Give Up Season 1

• Wedding Season

• Super Giant Brothers Season 1

August 4th, 2022

The Orville: New Horizons Episode 10

August 5, 2022

• Prey

• The Lion King - Sing-Along Version

• The Lion King II: Simba's Pride - Sing-Along Version

• Old Dogs

• Explorer: The Deepest Cave

• 24: Legacy Season 1

• 42 to 1

• Tommy

• LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 9th, 2022

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8

August 10, 2022

• Bluey Season 3 - 25 Episodes

• Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)

• I Am Groot Season 1

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 3)

• Solar Opposites Season 3 Episode 7

• Wicked Tuna Season 11

• The Bear Season 1

• Maggie New Episode

August 12, 2022

• Disney Summer Magic Quest

• Father of the Bride

• Father of the Bride Part II

• This Fool

• Disney Summer magic Quest

• There's No Palce Like Home

• Survive and Advance

• The Dominican Dream

• Phi Slama Jama

August 16th, 2022

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9

August 17, 2022

• Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 2

• She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 Episode 1

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 4)

• Solar Opposites Season Episode 8

• When Sharks Attack Season 8

• Minnie's Bow - Toons: Party Palace Pals Season 1

• Spidey and His amazing Friends - Glow Webs Glow

• The Bear Episode 4

• The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn't Season 1 New Episodes

• Grown-ish Season 4

• Maggie Episode 3

• The Old man Season 1

• Prison Break Season 5

August 19, 2022

• Beauty and the Beast - 1991 Sing-Along Version

• Beauty and the Beast - 2017 Sing-Along Version

• Tangled: Sing-Along Version

• Baby Sharks

• Camo Sharks

• Counting Jaws

• Jaws Vs Boats

• Maui Sharks Mystery

• Shark Queens

• Shark Side of the Moon

• Sharks That Eat Everything

• World's Biggest Hammerhead

• Nature Boy

August 22, 2022

Legacy: The True Story of Thee la Lakers Season 1 New Episode

August 23, 2022

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 10 Finale

August 24, 2022

• Mike Episode 1 and 2

• The Beast That Never Was

• The Book of Manning

• Brian and the Boz

• Catholics Vs Convicts

• Fantastic Lies

• The Gospel According to Mac

• Pony Excess

• Trojan War

• Youngstown Boys

August 26, 2022

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 29, 2022

Legacy: The True Story of the La lakers Season 1 New Epsiode

August 30, 2022

The Patient

August 31st, 2022:

• Andor Episodes 1-2

• Star Wars: Andor Episode 1 and 2

• Solar Opposites Season 3 Episode 10

• Europe From Above Season 2

• America's National Parks Season 1

• Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under Season 3

• She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 Episode 6

• Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW Season 1 Premiere

• American Horror Stories Season 2 Premiere

• The Bear Season 1 New Episode

• Maggie Season 1 New Episode

• Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 New Episode

• When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren Season 1

Amazon Prime Video

August 1

• (500) Days Of Summer (2009)

• 1 Buck (2017)

• 16 To Life (2015)

• 3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)

• 5 Star Day (2011)

• 59 Seconds (2016)

• A Dark Place (2019)

• A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

• A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

• Aaron's Blood (2017)

• Absolution (2015)

• Acid Horizon (2018)

• Already Gone (2019)

• Alright Now (2018)

• Anguish (2015)

• Annapolis (2006)

• Any Day (2015)

• Assimilate (2019)

• Baby Boom (1987)

• Backstage (2021)

• Backwoods (2020)

• Bad Frank (2017)

• Bad Therapy (2020)

• Basic (2003)

• Battle Scars (2020)

• Before Midnight (2013)

• Big Brother Volcano (2017)

• Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

• Clockstoppers (2002)

• Courage Under Fire (1996)

• Crossed the Line (2014)

• Dating My Mother (2017)

• Derek's Dead (2020)

• Disappearance (2019)

• Don't Click (2012)

• Downhill Racer (1969)

• Drive Me Crazy (1999)

• Eadweard (2015)

• Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

• Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

• Evil Dead (2013)

• Face/Off (1997)

• Filth (2014)

• Firewalker (1986)

• Follow the Prophet (2010)

• Fright Night (2011)

• Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

• Getting to Know You (2020)

• Gonzo (2008)

• Goodbye Butterfly (2021)

• Grand Cru (2018)

• Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)

• Hardball (2001)

• Here On Out (2019)

• He's Way More Famous Than You (2012)

• I Am A Ghost (2014)

• I Like Me (2019)

• I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

• Iceland Is Best (2020)

• I'm Still Here (2010)

• Impossible Monsters (2019)

• International Falls (2019)

• I've Got Issues (2020)

• Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

• King Arthur (2004)

• King Kong (1976)

• King Of Knives (2020)

• Kingpin (1996)

• Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

• Letter from Masanjia (2018)

• Line of Descent (2019)

• Lost Bayou (2020)

• Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

• Man from Reno (2015)

• McLintock (1963)

• Mermaids (1990)

• Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)

• Mr. 3000 (2004)

• Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)

• Never Heard (2018)

• New Money (2018)

• Obey (2018)

• Once (2007)

• Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

• One and the Same (2021)

• Paradox Lost (2021)

• Perfect Sisters (2014)

• Pet Sematary (1989)

• Prophecy (1979)

• River's Edge (1987)

• Rockaway (2019)

• Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

• Ronin (1998)

• Safe Inside (2021)

• Scary Movie 5 (2013)

• Serpico (1973)

• Single White Female (1992)

• Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

• Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

• Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

• Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

• Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

• Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

• Star Trek Generations (1994)

• Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

• Step Up Revolution (2012)

• Still Today (2020)

• Surrogate Valentine (2011)

• The Atoning (2017)

• The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

• The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

• The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

• The Feels (2018)

• The Haunting (1999)

• The Hornet's Nest (2014)

• The Killer Elite (1975)

• The Machinist (2004)

• The Middle of X (2018)

• The Missouri Breaks (1976)

• The Saint (1997)

• The Shootist (1976)

• The Wrong Todd (2014)

• The Yards (2000)

• Thief (1981)

• Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

• To Tokyo (2018)

• Trail of Ashes (2020)

• Trickster (2019)

• Trigger (2020

• Two Ways Home (2019)

• Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

• Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)

• Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

• Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

• Undertow (2004)

• Vampires Suck (2010)

• Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

• Wayne's World II (1993)

• We Were Soldiers (2002)

• Weepah Way for Now (2015)

• White on Rice (2009)

• Wild Honey Pie! (2018)

• Writer's Block (2019)

• Wuthering Heights (1970)

• Yinz (2019)

• Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

• Game of Spy (2022)

• Go, Diego, Go! (2006)

• Cartel Crew (2019)

• Lopez (2016)

August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)

August 5

• Thirteen Lives (2022)

• Licorice Pizza (2021)

• The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)

August 12

• A League of Their Own (2022)

• Cosmic Love (2022)

August 14

• Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

• The Lost City (2022)

August 19

• Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)

• Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)

August 20

Robocop (2014)

August 26

• Samaritan (2022)

• Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)

August 31

1900 (1977)

So guys, enjoy watching these amazing shows and movies in the month of August and have a great and gala time!