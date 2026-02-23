‘Aura of Ustaad’ song launch turns into a grand celebration of PSPK’s legacy

The launch of the song “Aura of Ustaad” from the upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh turned into a spectacular celebration of star power, music, and fandom, as the team behind the project unveiled what many are already calling a defining anthem for fans of Pawan Kalyan. The powerful hook line — “Nenu Meda Muttukunte, Toda Kottinatte” — has instantly gone viral, symbolizing the actor’s iconic screen presence and unmatched mass appeal.

Director Harish Shankar described the song as more than a tribute, calling it a musical festival crafted from deep understanding rather than admiration. He revealed that the line was inspired by Pawan Kalyan’s signature body language, a mannerism he has carried for over two decades. The lyrics were penned by Chandrabose, who completed the song in a single day, giving the track both literary depth and emotional power.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad added that the song is a timeless tribute to Pawan Kalyan’s personality, values, and aura. He credited the director’s vision and the lyricist’s writing for shaping a composition that feels both celebratory and iconic, stating that the track represents the true “Aura of Pawan Kalyan.”

Chandrabose described the song as an expression of “Pawanism,” reflecting the actor’s principles, journey, and influence across generations. The event concluded on an emotional and festive note, with the team expressing confidence that the song and the film will strike a deep chord with audiences.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 26.