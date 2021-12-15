Award-winning film 'Just Another Day' premieres in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The grand premiere of Bengaluru-based filmmaker's award winning modern neo-realist Indian movie 'Just Another Day' on abuse during pregnancy, was held on Tuesday at the Suchitra Film Society.

The screening was attended by the movie's main crew and cast besides other guests, which included producer Manorama Singh, director Prataya Saha, lead protagonist Anshulika Kapoor, actors Radhika Narayan and Rishi, celebrity designer and Founder of House of Three Sounak Sen Barat and film director Mahesh Gowda.

'Just Another Day' tells the story of Anjali Katekar, a 40-something newly separated woman through the happenings of a single day, as she navigates her life in the busy city of Mumbai. It highlights a highly relevant and real subject in today's times - depression, abuse and the perception towards a separated/divorced woman in the society, while drawing special attention to physical/sexual abuse during pregnancy.

Produced by Desktop Films in creative association with Red Polka Productions, 'Just Another Day' was filmed using minimal resources during the pandemic. It follows a simplistic narrative style and is a recipient of multiple awards and accolades across national and international film festivals.

'Just Another Day' has quietly become a fine example of good independent film-making around the world.

It has received 6 awards and 22 nominations across prestigious Indian and international film festivals. It premiered at the prestigious New York Asian Film Festival; it was the only entry from India and competed against world-class movies from all over Asia.

It has landed as a semi-finalist at Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival - An Oscars Qualifying, BAFTA Qualifying Festival & Canadian Award Qualifying film festival.

In Greece, it has won two awards - Best Short Film Drama and Best Actress in a drama film.

'Just Another Day' also won a special jury award for Best Film in Turkey, given by the faculty of fine arts of the Kuthaya Dumlupinar University. Symbolically the award was given on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 - November 25.

The film was also showcased in the heritage Babylon Theatre in Berlin as part of Indo-German Film Week, powered by the Indian Embassy of Berlin.

It won the Best Short Film on women and runner up for best story in India. Besides the film is screening in January at the prestigious Jaipur International Film Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, film director Prataya Saha said, "We made this film with limited resources in the peak of the pandemic in India in 2020. 'Just Another Day' has opened up a series of much needed conversations on women's physical and mental health."

"The very fact that the film has been well received in the biggest festivals across North America shows how the issues of domestic violence and abuse are rampant and universal, cutting across boundaries, languages and countries," he added.

Jubilant at the response from the audience, the movie's lead actor Anshulika Kapoor feels thankful to have been able to portray a strong woman character in the movie. "When I got the script of 'Just Another Day', the first emotion I experienced was pain, being a mother myself. Losing a child is an unbearable pain for a mother. Anjali Katekar (the character) is a voice for those hundreds and thousands of women across the world who suffer each day. I knew that the story needed to be told."

Urging everyone to watch the movie and spread the cause, the movie's producer from Desktop Films, Manorama Singh, said, "It was a wonderful experience working on this project with the team. We had an amazing cast and crew and the result has been heart-warming and very satisfying. We are all very thrilled to witness the response and recognition for our film at various platforms in India and globally. This only motivates us to curate and create content that is meaningful and holds a message for all women and all the people who come across challenging situations in life. We thank the audience and the jury members across festivals to notice and recognize the work from our team. We shall be back with more in future."