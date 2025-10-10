Live
- Ajay Devgn wishes "De De Pyaar De" co-star Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday
- Women's WC: Rosemary comes in for Illing as NZ opt to bat against Bangladesh
- AIIA fostering tie-ups to enhance insurance integration, research in Ayush sector
- Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour
- Sehwag applauds Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama martyr, for Haryana U19 cricket selection
- India becomes world’s 3rd largest FinTech startup ecosystem
- AIADMK accuses TN govt of 'ignorance' of deadly cough syrup firm in state
- MEA proposes Overseas Mobility Bill for comprehensive emigration management
- India must narrate its own story to the world: Gautam Adani
- Bannerghatta Biological Park Launches ‘Zoo Club 2025’ to Nurture Young Wildlife Enthusiasts
B-Town Shines on Karwa Chauth: Shilpa Shetty and Stars Celebrate in Style
Shilpa Shetty took center stage at the annual puja hosted at Sunita Kapoor’s residence, looking stunning in traditional attire paired with sparkling jewellery.
Karwachauth 2025 turned into a glamorous affair as Bollywood’s leading ladies came together to celebrate the festival of love. Shilpa Shetty took center stage at the annual puja hosted at Sunita Kapoor’s residence, looking stunning in traditional attire paired with sparkling jewellery. Sharing a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Karvachauth ki raat. As usual so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore).”
Joining Shilpa were other stylish stars including Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam, each adding their own flair to the festivities. The gathering showcased a perfect blend of tradition and celebrity glamour, with everyone dressed in intricate ethnic wear and adorned with elegant jewellery.
The celebration extended beyond this gathering, with stars like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Mira Kapoor also sharing glimpses of their Karwa Chauth rituals, mehendi designs and fasting routines on social media.