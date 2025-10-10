B-Town Shines on Karwa Chauth: Shilpa Shetty and Stars Celebrate in Style

Karwachauth 2025 turned into a glamorous affair as Bollywood’s leading ladies came together to celebrate the festival of love. Shilpa Shetty took center stage at the annual puja hosted at Sunita Kapoor’s residence, looking stunning in traditional attire paired with sparkling jewellery. Sharing a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Karvachauth ki raat. As usual so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore).”

Joining Shilpa were other stylish stars including Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam, each adding their own flair to the festivities. The gathering showcased a perfect blend of tradition and celebrity glamour, with everyone dressed in intricate ethnic wear and adorned with elegant jewellery.

The celebration extended beyond this gathering, with stars like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Mira Kapoor also sharing glimpses of their Karwa Chauth rituals, mehendi designs and fasting routines on social media.