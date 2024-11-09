B-town stars shower love on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul post pregnancy announcement

Bollywood's beloved couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, are all set to embrace parenthood! On Friday, the couple took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy with a heartwarming post, revealing that they are expecting their first child in 2025. The announcement featured a sweet note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” accompanied by visuals of tiny feet and an evil eye emoji.

The joyous news quickly became the talk of the town, with several Bollywood celebrities and friends flooding their comments section with congratulatory messages. Anushka Sharma responded with heart and hug emojis, while Rakul Preet Singh expressed her excitement, writing, “Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happy for you guys.” Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t contain her joy either, commenting, “Omg omgomgsoooo happy.”

Vaani Kapoor added to the chorus of congratulations with, “Aww congratulations you guys,” and Vikrant Massey chimed in, saying, “Congratulations you both!!!” Ananya Panday simply wrote, “Best news!!!” followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s heartfelt “Congratulations.” Other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sharvari also joined in to send their love and best wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

This announcement comes months after speculations about Athiya’s pregnancy began circulating earlier this year. The buzz started when her father, Suniel Shetty, made a playful comment about becoming a “nana” (grandfather) during a popular dance reality show. However, at that time, the couple neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, and a close source eventually dismissed the reports as untrue.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's love story began in 2019 when they were introduced through a mutual friend. Their bond quickly deepened, leading to a romance that blossomed over the years. The couple finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s scenic farmhouse in Khandala, surrounded by close family and friends.

As Athiya and Rahul gear up to welcome their bundle of joy, fans and well-wishers alike are overjoyed at this new chapter in their lives. Here's wishing the couple all the happiness as they embark on their journey to parenthood!
















