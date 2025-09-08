Live
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Film Earns ₹42.50 Cr Worldwide in 3 Days
Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff’s action film collects ₹31.25 Cr net in India and ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in its opening weekend. Check day-wise earnings, occupancy, and regional performance.
Baaghi 4 had a good opening weekend at the box office, earning ₹31.25 Cr net in India and ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in just 3 days.
Day-wise Collection
Day 1 (Friday): ₹12 Cr
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹9.25 Cr
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10 Cr
Total (3 Days India Net): ₹31.25 Cr
India Gross: ₹37.25 Cr
Overseas: ₹5.25 Cr
Worldwide Total: ₹42.50 Cr
Occupancy (Day 3, Hindi)
Morning: 8.75%
Afternoon: 28.81%
Evening: 36.95%
Night: 33.82%
Overall: 27.08%
Regional Performance
Strong in NCR, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai, with occupancy above 30-40%.
Moderate performance in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Lower occupancy in smaller centers like Bhopal and Surat.
With ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in 3 days, Baaghi 4 has made a solid start, powered by Tiger Shroff’s action appeal and good performance in urban centers.