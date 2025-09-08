  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Film Earns ₹42.50 Cr Worldwide in 3 Days

Tiger Shroff and team embark on Baaghi 4
x

Tiger Shroff and team embark on Baaghi 4

Highlights

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff’s action film collects ₹31.25 Cr net in India and ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in its opening weekend. Check day-wise earnings, occupancy, and regional performance.

Baaghi 4 had a good opening weekend at the box office, earning ₹31.25 Cr net in India and ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in just 3 days.

Day-wise Collection

Day 1 (Friday): ₹12 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10 Cr

Total (3 Days India Net): ₹31.25 Cr

India Gross: ₹37.25 Cr

Overseas: ₹5.25 Cr

Worldwide Total: ₹42.50 Cr

Occupancy (Day 3, Hindi)

Morning: 8.75%

Afternoon: 28.81%

Evening: 36.95%

Night: 33.82%

Overall: 27.08%

Regional Performance

Strong in NCR, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai, with occupancy above 30-40%.

Moderate performance in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Lower occupancy in smaller centers like Bhopal and Surat.

With ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in 3 days, Baaghi 4 has made a solid start, powered by Tiger Shroff’s action appeal and good performance in urban centers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick