Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Film Earns ₹42.50 Cr Worldwide in 3 Days

Baaghi 4 had a good opening weekend at the box office, earning ₹31.25 Cr net in India and ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in just 3 days.

Day-wise Collection

Day 1 (Friday): ₹12 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10 Cr

Total (3 Days India Net): ₹31.25 Cr

India Gross: ₹37.25 Cr

Overseas: ₹5.25 Cr

Worldwide Total: ₹42.50 Cr

Occupancy (Day 3, Hindi)

Morning: 8.75%

Afternoon: 28.81%

Evening: 36.95%

Night: 33.82%

Overall: 27.08%

Regional Performance

Strong in NCR, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai, with occupancy above 30-40%.

Moderate performance in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Lower occupancy in smaller centers like Bhopal and Surat.

With ₹42.50 Cr worldwide in 3 days, Baaghi 4 has made a solid start, powered by Tiger Shroff’s action appeal and good performance in urban centers.