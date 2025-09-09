‘Baaghi 4’ Day 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sees Monday Dip but Stays Ahead of ‘The Bengal Files’ with ₹35 Crore+

Last Friday saw the release of two films in Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. The former is an action entertainer while the latter is a political thriller. Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu continues to lead Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files. The fourth instalment of the Baaghi series had a decent start on Friday and after a weekend it crossed the ₹35 crore mark at Baaghi 4 box office.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collections

Sacnilk estimates show Baaghi 4 day 4 collection around ₹4.25 crore on its first Monday. The film opened with ₹12 crore on Friday and collected ₹19.25 crore on the weekend. Monday is one of those typical days where films see an extreme drop in their business, this one in particular will cause a dent in its expansion, but not entirely. Tiger Shroff Baaghi has so far collected over ₹35 crore in India.

Occupancy Levels

Sanjay Dutt Baaghi 4 saw its occupancy dip on its first Monday (September 8). It went down from a weekend average of 27.08% to 15.56%. The occupancy percentages for the opening morning shows were at 7.59%, the afternoon shows recovered a bit to 13.92% and 16.68% in the evening slots.

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files

The big screen war that opened on the same day and tried their best to take each other’s market share seems to be a no-contest battle. Harnaaz Sandhu Baaghi 4 is steadily moving towards the ₹40 crore mark in its opening week, however, The Bengal Files has not been able to keep up the pace. The political drama had a paltry opening of just over ₹1 crore on day one and with a weekend figure of about ₹5 crore, Vivek Agnihotri Bengal Files struggles to pick up pace. On Monday, it collected ₹1.10 crore to take its domestic total to a close of about ₹7.85 crore.







