Baaghi 4 Day 5 Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer struggles to touch Rs 40 crore, stays ahead of ‘The Bengal Files
The weekend box office has unfolded a story of its own as Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, the two films releasing on the same day, have shown a divide of preference as to what audiences want to see.
The Friday release has seen Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff in the actioner, emerge as a frontrunner and pitted against Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama, The Bengal Files.
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4 is all set to open this Friday, and it is fair to say that the actor has been the show-stealer as he looks to bring a new level of action onscreen. The Bengal Files, on the other hand, is based on the 1946 Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali Riots.
For the second day, Sanjay Dutt Baaghi 4 collected ₹9 crore on Day 2, which now totals it at ₹21 crore so far Vivek Agnihotri Bengal Files, on the other hand, opened to ₹2.04 crore and has a gross of ₹4 crore so far.
Predicting where each film will go from here has become even more difficult. In an interview with Baaghi 4 box office Talk, trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “The Bengal Files isn’t really a negative grossing film as it has grossed ₹4 crore so far, which is above the average so far. Plus, with its core subject, the film will have a primary target audience that will play an important factor in this week and the coming weeks. So far, so good. Baaghi 4 is rolling in landslides. Weekend should be strong, and this Baaghi 4 day 5 collection the 100-crore mark.”
About Baaghi 4
Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha and the film has been given an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) “For the use of crude words”. Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu are in the lead roles and Sanjay Dutt is also part of the film, playing the lead antagonist.