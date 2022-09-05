Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannah Bhatia Stole The Show With Her Bindaas Appeal…

Milky beauty Tamannah Bhatia is in the best phase of her career… She is all busy with a couple of Tollywood and Bollywood movies. At present, she is all set to entertain her fans and the movie buffs with the Babli Bouncer movie. She is essaying a female bouncer role in this comedy entertainer. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer on social media and showcased a glimpse of the entertaining plot…



Tamannah Bhatia shared the trailer on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @imbhandarkar @starstudios @JungleePictures".

The trailer starts off with showing the village Fatehpur Beri which also fondly called as 'village of bouncers'. The men are trained from their childhood to become the bouncers. But here enters Tamannah Bhatia who also gets equally trained being a foodie. In search of a job, she joins as a female bouncer in a pub and starts off her life in the city. So, we need to wait and watch how will she overcome the troubles and find her love in the movie!

In her recent interview with the media, she said, "As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the role. It's one of the most exciting characters that I have come across; it has substance. Madhur sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists, and Babli too is a powerful part. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer. I can't wait to dive into this new world."

Babli Bouncer movie is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar and it is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. Well, this movie also has Saurabh Shukla, AbhishekBajaj and Sahil Vaid in important roles. It is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and the concept, story and screenplay are done by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Babli Bouncer will have a direct OTT release and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 23rd September, 2023!