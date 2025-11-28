“Babuji Karne Chale Hai Biyah”, Teaser of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi out

The much-talked-about pair of Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary, who have emerged as the season’s most refreshing and charming duo, have released the official teaser of their upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. Filled with humour, warmth and nostalgia, the teaser highlights the effortless chemistry between the two acclaimed actors.

Ever since a video of their “wedding” went viral, the film has been generating strong buzz. The posters and first looks also received a tremendous response online, and now the release of the teaser has taken the excitement a notch higher.

The teaser opens on a humourous note with Sanjay Mishra, as Durlabh Prasad, praying: “Hey Bajrangbali, agar meri kundli mein dusri shaadi likhi ho, toh kisi sabhy, padhi-likhi, sundar aur kalaakaar ladki se karwa dena.” Moments later, Mahima Chaudhary makes her charming entry by bumping into him, setting off a delightful chain of events.

In another memorable moment, Vyom Yadav tells Durlabh Prasad that he has finally “found his mother.” A series of amusing hesitations follow, after which Durlabh is urged to meet Mahima Chaudhary to finalize the marriage. In classic Sanjay Mishra style, he replies, “Hum ladke wale hain… maa ko khud hi aa kar mujhe dekhna padega!”

The teaser wraps up with the energetic track “Babuji Karne Chale Hai Biyah”, where Durlabh Prasad remarks that the woman he is supposed to marry looks just like Mahima Chaudhary. His brother-in-law adds, “Mujhe pehle se pata tha… meri behen ke jaane ke baad sirf Mahima Chaudhary hi aayengi.”

Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh under the banner of Eksha Entertainment, the film is produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan, with Ramit Thakur as co-producer. The story and screenplay have been written by Prashant Singh. The cast also features Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, Navni Prihar and Shrikant Verma, each contributing depth and humour to the narrative.

Producers Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan said in a joint statement, “Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a film very close to our hearts. The teaser captures the soul of the story…warm, humorous, and rooted in real emotions. Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary bring extraordinary charm to their characters, and we believe audiences will fall in love with their chemistry. We are excited to present a story that celebrates hope, companionship, and the beauty of second chances.”

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi hits theaters on 19 December 2025, inviting audiences to celebrate love, laughter, and the enduring magic of second chances.