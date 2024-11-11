Live
- Devuthani Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations
- Foiled Ukraine's plan to hijack electronic warfare helicopter: Russia
- IndiaJoy 2024: Asia's Largest Digital Entertainment Festival Decoding Kalki 2898 AD VFX
- Bagheera OTT Release: Kannada Superhero Film Starring Sriimurali to Stream on this OTT Platform
- Congress leader attacked in pre-poll violence in Assam
- AAP KI ADALAT: 'Let there be a law that a married man with kids can marry, I am ready', Bhojpuri star Nirahua tells Rajat Sharma, explains his relationship with co-star Amrapali Dubey
- KA Movie: Kiran Abbavaram’s Diwali Hit Receives Praise from Chiranjeevi
- Challenge excise dealers, not PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi to Siddaramaiah
- Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threats Against Hindu Temples
- PCB, along with board’s legal department, seeks clarifications from ICC on India’s refusal to travel for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Just In
Bagheera OTT Release: Kannada Superhero Film Starring Sriimurali to Stream on this OTT Platform
The movie’s screenplay was written by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
The Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera', starring Sriimurali, will soon make its OTT debut after performing well at the box office.
Despite facing strong competition from Bollywood hits like 'Singham Returns' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film became a Diwali success.
Directed by Dr. Suri, 'Bagheera' was made on a ₹40 crore budget.
By Day 9, it had earned ₹17.13 crore in India. The film stars Sriimurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu.
The movie’s screenplay was written by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
In its first week, 'Bagheera' grossed ₹16.5 crore, with ₹3 crore coming from the first four days of its release, according to Sacnilk.
'Bagheera' is all set for its digital debut. Netflix has secured the streaming rights for the film, making it the first Kannada movie to be featured on the platform.
This follows Netflix's acquisition of the Hindi versions of 'KGF' and 'Kantara' in the past.
The film is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix in the first week of December, though the exact release date is still yet to be confirmed.
Fans can look forward to catching 'Bagheera' on Netflix very soon.