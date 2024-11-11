Bagheera OTT Release: Kannada Superhero Film Starring Sriimurali to Stream on this OTT Platform

The Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera', starring Sriimurali, will soon make its OTT debut after performing well at the box office.

Despite facing strong competition from Bollywood hits like 'Singham Returns' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film became a Diwali success.

Directed by Dr. Suri, 'Bagheera' was made on a ₹40 crore budget.

By Day 9, it had earned ₹17.13 crore in India. The film stars Sriimurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu.

The movie’s screenplay was written by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

In its first week, 'Bagheera' grossed ₹16.5 crore, with ₹3 crore coming from the first four days of its release, according to Sacnilk.

'Bagheera' is all set for its digital debut. Netflix has secured the streaming rights for the film, making it the first Kannada movie to be featured on the platform.

This follows Netflix's acquisition of the Hindi versions of 'KGF' and 'Kantara' in the past.

The film is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix in the first week of December, though the exact release date is still yet to be confirmed.

Fans can look forward to catching 'Bagheera' on Netflix very soon.