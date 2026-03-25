‘Barbarikudu’ grandly launched with pooja ceremony

The latest film, ‘Barbarikudu: The Son of Ghatotkacha’, is being directed by Shivajhansi Regala and produced by T. Malleswaradu, Antaati Naresh Kumar, and Antaati Rajesh Kumar under the banners of PP Movie Makers and Renuka Yellamma Creations. The highly anticipated film recently celebrated its grand pooja ceremony. The movie is said to be based on the story of a warrior from the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata.

Director Shivajhansi Regala, a disciple of Shiva Shakti Datta — father of renowned music director MM Keeravani — has previously worked as an assistant director and lyricist on several Telugu films. He is making his directorial debut with this project. Bringing the story of a warrior from India’s greatest epic, the Mahabharata, to the big screen is expected to resonate deeply with Telugu audiences. The passion of both the director and producers is evident, as such grand stories are made only with true love for cinema.

Producers T. Malleswaradu, Antaati Naresh Kumar, and Antaati Rajesh Kumar have shown strong commitment since the very beginning of the project. They are confident that ‘Barbarikudu: The Son of Ghatotkacha’ will win the hearts of audiences. Many people know little about the history of Barbarikudu, and the makers believe this film will showcase how great a warrior he truly was.

Krishna Bharat, a disciple of Ram Lakshman who has choreographed action sequences for many superhit films, is making his debut as a lead actor with this movie. He is also the son-in-law of stunt master Badri Master. Veteran actor Ravi Shankar, known for his powerful voice and impactful villain roles, is playing a prominent character. Sammeta Gandhi, Jabardasth Chittibabu, Anand Bharathi, and others are also part of the cast.

Shyam K. Naidu, known for his impressive cinematography in many films, is serving as the Director of Photography. Editor Karthik Srinivas and music director G. M. Satish are part of the technical team. Choreography is being handled by Bhanu Master, who has recently delivered several hit songs. The makers stated that more updates about the film will be announced soon.