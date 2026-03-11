Barbra Streisand to be feted Cannes Honorary Palme d’Or

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Barbra Streisand is set to be conferred with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The occasion will mark the EGOT recipient’s first time appearing at Cannes. She will be presented with the Palme d’Or on May 23 during the festival’s awards ceremony, reports ‘Variety’.

She said in a statement, “It is with a sense of pride and deep humility that I’m honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d’Or recipients whose work has long inspired me. In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world”.

“A global star, Barbra Streisand is above all an artist, initiating projects that reflect who she is, that are her own and that she shares with the whole world,” festival director Thierry Fremaux said. “She is the legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood, between the music hall stage and the big screen. Hearing her sing and seeing her perform are part of our best years”.

A press release from Cannes reads, in part, “Barbra Streisand has reached the pinnacle of the entertainment industry like no one before her. But this staggering record pales in comparison to her influence on pop culture in the second half of the 20th century”.

As per ‘Variety’, previous honorary Palme recipients include Peter Jackson, Agnes Varda, Marco Bellocchio, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Tom Cruise.

The press release also noted Streisand’s philanthropic efforts, including the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute and the Streisand Foundation’s support of gender and minority equality, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental issues, medical research and arts education for disadvantaged children.



