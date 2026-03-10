  1. Home
Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas – Kavya Reddy Roka ceremony held in grand style

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is all set to tie the knot with Kavya Reddy soon. Marking the beginning of their wedding celebrations, the couple’s Roka ceremony was held in grand style in the presence of both families. The elegant ceremony took place at Kavya Reddy’s residence amidst a warm and festive atmosphere.

Several prominent film personalities graced the occasion, including directors Boyapati Srinu, Anil Ravipudi, and Gopichand Malineni. Producers Sirish, Sahu Garapati, Ram Achanta, Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Naga Vamsi, K. K. Radhamohan, and Dheeraj Mogilineni also attended the ceremony. Actress Samyuktha and several other members of the film fraternity were present to bless the couple.

The engagement and wedding dates of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Kavya Reddy will be officially announced soon.

On the professional front, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas recently scored a blockbuster success with ‘Kishkindhapuri’. He is currently working on his upcoming films ‘Tyson Naidu’ and ‘Hindhava’.

