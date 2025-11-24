  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Best Korean Movies to Watch in 2025: Top Picks, Cast & Streaming Platforms

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 2:52 PM IST
Best Korean Movies to Watch in 2025: Top Picks, Cast & Streaming Platforms
X
Discover the best Korean movies to watch in 2025. Check release dates, cast details, and where to stream the top Korean films of the year.

Korean cinema continues to impress in 2025 with impactful storytelling and strong performances. Here are five major releases you can stream this year:

1. Revolver

Release Date: 8 April

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Ji Chang-wook, Lim Ji-yeon

2. Dark Nuns

Release Date: 7 February

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Jin-wook, Moon Woo-jin

3. Harbin

Release Date: 3 January

Streaming On: Hulu

Cast: Hyun Bin, Park Jeong-min, Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin, Lee Dong-wook

4. The Match

Release Date: 26 March

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Yoo Ah-in, Ko Chang-seok, Hyun Bong-sik, Moon Jeong-hee, Kim Kang-hoon

5. Mickey 17

Release Date: 7 March

Streaming On: HBO Max

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo

Tags

Korean movies 2025best Korean filmsKorean movies streaming2025 Korean releasesHarbinDark NunsThe MatchRevolverMickey 17Korean cinema list
    Share it
    X