Best Korean Movies to Watch in 2025: Top Picks, Cast & Streaming Platforms
Discover the best Korean movies to watch in 2025. Check release dates, cast details, and where to stream the top Korean films of the year.
Korean cinema continues to impress in 2025 with impactful storytelling and strong performances. Here are five major releases you can stream this year:
1. Revolver
Release Date: 8 April
Streaming On: Prime Video
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Ji Chang-wook, Lim Ji-yeon
2. Dark Nuns
Release Date: 7 February
Streaming On: Prime Video
Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Jin-wook, Moon Woo-jin
3. Harbin
Release Date: 3 January
Streaming On: Hulu
Cast: Hyun Bin, Park Jeong-min, Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin, Lee Dong-wook
4. The Match
Release Date: 26 March
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Yoo Ah-in, Ko Chang-seok, Hyun Bong-sik, Moon Jeong-hee, Kim Kang-hoon
5. Mickey 17
Release Date: 7 March
Streaming On: HBO Max
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo