‘Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas’ review: A recycled thriller that lacks soul, suspense and originality

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas attempts to position itself as a hard-hitting psychological thriller, but ends up being a dull rehash of ideas we’ve already seen – most notably Amazon Prime’s Dahaad. Instead of offering a gripping narrative or emotional depth, the film drags viewers through predictable beats and uninspired storytelling.

The film follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi), a temperamental cop transferred to Robertsganj to investigate the disappearance of young women. The premise promises tension and intrigue, but the screenplay plays it painfully safe. The moment Sameer (Jitendra Kumar), a mild-mannered lecturer, enters the frame, it becomes obvious where the story is heading. What should have been a tense cat-and-mouse chase becomes a flat line of events with no real twists or emotional stakes.

Director Akshay Shere tries to build atmosphere using dark visuals and gloomy settings, but style cannot compensate for a hollow script. The writing lacks depth, character motivation is surface-level, and major plot turns are rushed. Even attempts to stretch the drama with courtroom sequences feel like filler instead of genuine storytelling. The narrative never manages to deliver shock, suspense, or psychological complexity—key ingredients for any thriller worth its name.

Jitendra Kumar is the only saving grace, bringing an unsettling calm to his role, but even he is restricted by repetitive character treatment. Arshad Warsi delivers a decent performance, yet his character arc is underdeveloped and emotionally unconvincing. The film teases at his personal demons but never explores them meaningfully.

By the end, Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas feels neither thrilling nor thought-provoking. It’s a safe, formulaic thriller that mistakes familiarity for storytelling. Instead of hunting a monster, the film becomes one—predictable and soulless.