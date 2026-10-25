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Bhagyashri draws attention in maroon gown

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The actress recently stole the spotlight in a wine-maroon satin corset gown with a plunging neckline and cap sleeves.

Actress Bhagyashri Borse
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Actress Bhagyashri Borse

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Actress Bhagyashri Borse is stealing the spotlight with her latest fashion statement as her breakup song Radhimaa with Sai Abhyankkar nears the 100-million-view mark.

The actress recently stole the spotlight in a wine-maroon satin corset gown with a plunging neckline and cap sleeves. The ruched bodice flattered her waist as the flowing chiffon skirt added softness and flair with a high slit. She accessorized with a pendant, simple earrings and bedazzled sandals while her messy bun drew attention.

Meanwhile, the actress has been preparing for her upcoming projects in the South Indian cinema as she shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in the Tamil film Seyon directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. She also has Malayalam film Operation Ganga in the pipeline.

Suhas Sistu
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Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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Bhagyashri BorseRadhimaa SongSai AbhyankkarSeyon MovieCelebrity Fashion
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