‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi’ premieres on ZEE5 March 13

ZEE5 is set to premiere the much-anticipated comedy-drama ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi’ on March 13 across four South Indian languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Written and directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

Blending humour, emotion, and Kishore Tirumala’s trademark slice-of-life storytelling, the film follows a man whose seemingly simple professional trip spirals into an unexpected personal maze. What begins as an attempt to fix a business setback slowly unfolds into a tangled web of relationships, choices, and consequences—told with charm, warmth, and sharp comedic timing. The ZEE5 premiere aims to bring this layered entertainer to a wider audience across languages.

Speaking about the film’s digital release, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja said, “This film has a very unique emotional core wrapped in humour. Kishore Tirumala has narrated it in a way that stays both entertaining and relatable. I’m glad it’s coming to ZEE5 so audiences across the South can experience it in their own language.”

Ashika Ranganath shared, “My character has shades that many women will instantly connect with. The situations are funny, chaotic, and real at the same time. I’m excited to see how audiences react to it on its digital release.”

Dimple Hayathi added, “This film deals with human relationships in an honest yet entertaining way. Each character has a purpose and a moment that stays with you. I’m looking forward to the audience discovering those layers on ZEE5.”

With its relatable conflicts, lively performances, and Kishore Tirumala’s grounded narrative style, ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi’ promises to be an engaging watch for families and youth alike.

The film premieres on March 13 on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.