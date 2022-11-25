Bhediya Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Bhaskar finds himself changing after being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal. While Bhaskar begins to transform into a shape-shifting werewolf, he and his friends look for answers amid many twists, turns and laughs.

However, the news is that the Bhedia movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, telegram and tamilmv On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



