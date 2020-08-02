Bhojpuri Video Song 'Mal Niman Pataibo Toro Se'

It's all Bhojpuri craze everywhere… Be it on YouTube, social media or music platforms, these songs are making noise with their peppy dance numbers and are making all the music lovers stick to their songs… Being the lockdown period, people are also eyeing on Bhojpuri latest hit songs to rule out their boredom.

We Hans India are also coming up with the latest HD Bhojpuri video hot songs to soothe the eardrums of all the music buffs. Today were are here with another hit number "Mal NimanPataibo Toro Se…" Have a look!

This song is all about the nokjhok between lovers… It starts off with their meeting in the park and then a few romantic scenes are shown… Their cute fights and awesome chemistry made this song a worth watch. "Mal NimanPataibo Toro Se…" is crooned by Bansidhar Chaudhary and the lyrics are penned by SonuPrajapati. Coming to the tunes, they are composed by Mukesh Pandey.



So guys, enjoy the Bhojpuri hit dance number and have a happy time this weekend!!!