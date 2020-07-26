Pawan Singh's Latest Bhojpuri Sexy Video Song 'Fas Jaogi Jaan'

Bhojpuri songs as they are running successfully on YouTube with their peppy lyrics and folk-style aura. With the lockdown effect, Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri Sexy Video songs are creating a buzz on the internet. Pawan Singh… This ace actor of Bhojpuri owns a huge fandom… He steals the hearts with his amazing crooning's and awesome screen presence. Being a lockdown period, people are getting grooved toas they are running successfully on YouTube with their peppy lyrics and folk-style aura. With the lockdown effect, Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri Sexy Video songs are creating a buzz on the internet.

Thus, one of the best songs of his2019 tracks "Fas Jaogi Jaan…" is again making people watch it creating noise on social media and internet…

Here is the full song "Fas Jaogi Jaan…" Have a look!

"Fas Jaogi Jaan…" Bhojpuri HD Gana is crooned by ace Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. This peppy dance number featured Nidhi Jha with Pawan. Both lead actors are seen dancing in an awesome way working out the chemistry in a lovely appeal. Being a foot-tapping number, the lyrics of this Bhojpuri hot Gana are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and the music is composed by Chhote Baba.



"Fas Jaogi Jaan…" song is picked up from 'Crack Fighter' movie which was directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and bankrolled by Upendra Singh.

So guys, get grooved to this Pawan Singh's dance number and rule out your boredom…