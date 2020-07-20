Bhojpuri Sawan Geet 'Bhatijwa Ke Mai Jayi Ka Devghar' New Sawan Song By Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh

Bhojpuri Sawan Geet: Be it folk aura, husband-wife cute nokjhok, romantic songs or peppy dance numbers, Bhojpuri songs are coming up with all these themed songs are stealing the hearts of netizens and music buffs and stirring the internet…

The latest one to join the list is Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka's "Bhatijwa Ke Mai Jayi Ka Devghar…". This song is entertaining the audience with its folk style aura and simple dance steps.

Here is the video of this popular song… Have a look!

This Bhojpuri hit song is crooned by two ace singers of Bhojpuri Industry… It is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav & Antra Singh Priyanka who are known for their awesome singing skills. Their voice just creates magic and keeps all the audiences get grooved to the song. Well, the lyrics are penned by Akhilesh Kashyap and music is composed by Shyam Sundar.



On the whole, the peppy dance number which shows off cute nokjhok between husband and wife has garnered millions of views and turned into a smashing hit in no time…

So guys, listen to this awesome Bhojpuri song and enjoy the bittersweet banter between the two lead actors…