Bhojpuri Sawan Geet: 'Gaura Bhaini Dubar' Song Sung By Golu Tufan

Bhojpuri songs, they are creating a stir on the internet with their peppy lyrics and folk aura. As the lockdown period is still on, people are getting grooved to their favourite songs and enjoying their free time. Well, coming to, they are creating a stir on the internet with their peppy lyrics and folk aura.

As folk songs always hold their place in music buffs heart's, Bhojpuri Sawan Geet creating a buzz and trending these days. Popular singers like Pramod Premi Yadav, Golu Tufan, etc. are dropping amazing songs and are making people wait for their new releases.

Well, the latest Bhojpuri hit number "Gaura Bhaini Dubar" is trending on YouTube with garnering myriads of views… Have a look!

This song is all about the fight between a husband and wife… Where the husband is seen Lord Shiva avatar and wife dressed up beautifully in a red saree. Both of them are seen arguing!!! Well, the song is crooned by Golu Tufan and the peppy lyrics are penned by Goldan Nitish. Coming to music, it is composed by Deepak Dilkash.



On the whole, "Gaura Bhaini Dubar" song is trending and topping the Bhojpuri charts with its peppy lyrics showcasing cute nokjhok of husband and wife…

So guys, get grooved to this song and forget your lockdown tensions!!!